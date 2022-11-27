China News Agency, Beijing, November 27th. Comprehensive news: According to the Spanish EFE news agency, in view of the increase in the number of new crown infections in Peru in recent weeks, the Peruvian Ministry of Health urged citizens on the 26th to complete the new crown vaccination plan. According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the cruise ship “Queen Elizabeth” that left Sydney on November 15, local time, had an outbreak of the new crown. Affected by this, the cruise ship canceled its scheduled voyage to Bali, Indonesia.

Americas and Europe: Peru urges citizens to complete COVID-19 vaccinations

According to the Spanish EFE news agency, in view of the increase in the number of new crown infections in Peru in recent weeks, the country’s Ministry of Health urged citizens on the 26th to complete the new crown vaccination plan.

The Peruvian health ministry said in a statement that the vaccines were “safe, effective and of high quality,” noting that 93.91 percent of the country’s target population had received the first dose, 90.16 percent had received two doses, and 73.43 percent had received two doses. of the population received three doses of the vaccine, and 23.22% of the population received four doses of the vaccine.

According to the latest statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 10:20 on the 27th, Beijing time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in the United States reached 98,564,494, and the cumulative number of deaths was 1,079,197.

According to a report by Italian TG24 Sky TV on the 26th, according to a report by the Italian National Institute of Health (ISS), among people aged 60 to 79 in the country, the death rate of those who have not been vaccinated is almost three times that of those who have been vaccinated.

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, the Russian New Crown Virus Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters stated on the 26th that in the past 24 hours, Russia has added 6,088 new confirmed cases of new crowns, with a total of more than 21.568 million confirmed cases; 53 new deaths, and a total of 391,789 deaths example.

Oceania and Asia: Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship in Australia

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the cruise ship “Queen Elizabeth” that left Sydney on November 15, local time, had an outbreak of the new crown. The cruise ship can accommodate 2,081 guests, and Western Australia state authorities said that based on relevant information they received, about 10% to 15% of the people on board tested positive for the new crown. Affected by this, the cruise ship canceled its scheduled voyage to Bali, Indonesia, and will return to the Australian port city of Freemantle on November 30.

Yonhap News Agency reported that according to the South Korean Central Anti-epidemic Countermeasures Headquarters on the 27th, as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had 47,028 new confirmed cases of new crowns compared with 0:00 the previous day, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 26.937 million; 39 new deaths, the cumulative number of deaths More than 30,000 cases.

According to the report, the daily number of new cases in South Korea decreased by 5,760 from the previous day and increased by 1,030 from a week ago (20th).

According to the Japan Broadcasting Association TV station, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan, there were more than 125,000 new confirmed cases of new crowns in the country on the 26th, and 164 new deaths. (Finish)

