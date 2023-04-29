Photos surfaced after the disappearance of Ana Walš Info

Brian with a mask on his face loading buckets, a metal saw, terry towels, a hammer, a protective suit, rags, garbage bags and cleaning products into a cart.

During the Brian Walsh trialsuspected of killing his wife Anna Walsh, security camera photos are shown showing Brian buying a hacksaw and a bunch of cleaning supplies. One of the photos shows how throws a heavy black garbage bag into a dumpster just hours after his wife mysteriously disappearedthe Daily Mail reports.

It can be seen in black and white photos taken by security cameras Brian with a mask on his face loading buckets, a hacksaw, terry towels, a hammer, a protective suit, rags, garbage bags and cleaning supplies into a cartaccording to the prosecutor’s statement in the case, writes the New York Post. Such – along with location data from Walsh’s eldest child’s mobile phone show the suspect saying “I’m in Lowes buys items needed to dismember a human body and clean up a crime scene“, prosecutors wrote.

In the second photo, he is hanging like Brian throws what appears to be a heavy black garbage bag into a dumpster outside an apartment building in Massachusetts, writes the Daily Mail. The photographs are the latest evidence against Walsh, accused of beating his wife Anna to death in the family home, before cutting her up, bagged up and dumped her remains in several dumpsters in Januaryreports the Daily Mail.

The body of 39-year-old Ana Walš, mother of three children, has not yet been found. But police say they have a wealth of circumstantial evidence linking her husband to the crime, such as photographs, her clothes he allegedly threw away and Google searches they say he spent looking for information on how to dispose of the body.

Prosecutors claim that Brian killed Ana after discovering her affair. Namely, it was discovered that Ana spent Thanksgiving in Dublin with a mysterious lover, about a month before her husband Brian killed her on New Year’s Day. According to the New York Post, this is found in new court filings. The unidentified lover, as the Daily Mail writes, admitted to the police that he had been having an affair with the mother of three children for several months.

