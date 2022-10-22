Home World Poll: Over 80% of Americans are not optimistic about their own economy, people worry about recession – Teller Report
World

Poll: Over 80% of Americans are not optimistic about their own economy, people worry about recession – Teller Report

by admin

Poll: Over 80% of Americans are not optimistic about their own economy, people worry about recession

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-22 16:08

Overseas Network, October 21. According to a report by the US Consumer News and Business Channel (CNBC) on October 20, a latest poll shows that most respondents are not optimistic about the current economic situation in the United States and are worried that a recession is imminent. arrival.

The above poll was jointly conducted by two US opinion polling agencies and collected the opinions of 800 American voters from October 13 to 16. According to the poll, as many as 83% of the respondents believe that the current economic situation in the United States is “average or poor”, and only 16% of the respondents rated it as “good or excellent”. Meanwhile, 45% of respondents expect the U.S. economy to “worse” in 2023, while 27% expect it to “get better.”

The poll also showed that inflation was the top concern of respondents. A whopping 77% of respondents said high inflation had worsened their personal financial situation. Sixty-eight percent of respondents believe the U.S. is “soon to be in a recession,” with 9 percent believing that the U.S. is “already in a recession.” (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)

Overseas website copyright works, may not be reproduced without authorization.

Source: Overseas Network Author: Liu Qiang Editor: Wang Hao
See also  Macau Launches Public Consultation on Amendment to "Gaming Law", Gaming Stocks Tumbled |

You may also like

Pope urges business leaders: use grace for the...

The latest overseas epidemic: the new crown infection...

From von der Leyen to Michel: international reactions...

Latest news on Zhejiang epidemic: 5 new confirmed...

Iran, the death toll of the protests rises...

EU summit struggles to reach deal on energy,...

Meloni government, political scientist Shekhovtsov: “Russia is betting...

Hong Kong policy address: Whether Li Jiachao’s ‘snatching...

Xi was crowned the people’s leader Li Keqiang...

China: Premier Li out of the Central Committee....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy