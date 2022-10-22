Poll: Over 80% of Americans are not optimistic about their own economy, people worry about recession

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-22 16:08

Overseas Network, October 21. According to a report by the US Consumer News and Business Channel (CNBC) on October 20, a latest poll shows that most respondents are not optimistic about the current economic situation in the United States and are worried that a recession is imminent. arrival.

The above poll was jointly conducted by two US opinion polling agencies and collected the opinions of 800 American voters from October 13 to 16. According to the poll, as many as 83% of the respondents believe that the current economic situation in the United States is “average or poor”, and only 16% of the respondents rated it as “good or excellent”. Meanwhile, 45% of respondents expect the U.S. economy to “worse” in 2023, while 27% expect it to “get better.”

The poll also showed that inflation was the top concern of respondents. A whopping 77% of respondents said high inflation had worsened their personal financial situation. Sixty-eight percent of respondents believe the U.S. is “soon to be in a recession,” with 9 percent believing that the U.S. is “already in a recession.” (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)

