Pope Francis Urges Russian Youth to Sow Seeds of Reconciliation in Inspiring Video Speech

Pope Francis Speaks to Russian Youth, Encourages Seeds of Reconciliation and Peace

August 25, 2022

In a remarkable display of technology and connection, Pope Francis addressed Russian youth through a video link on August 25. The Pope’s speech took place during the 10th National Gathering of Russian Young Catholics in St. Petersburg, which began on August 27 and ends today. Despite the nearly 2,500-kilometer distance between the Vatican and St. Petersburg, the Pope was able to engage with approximately 400 young people for over an hour.

During the event, participants had the opportunity to hear from Archbishop Paolo Pezzi of the Archdiocese of the Mother of God in Moscow and listened to testimonies from two young individuals. Pope Francis then took the stage and centered his speech around the theme of the upcoming World Youth Day in Lisbon, which revolves around the phrase, “Mary arose and set off with haste” (Luke 1:39).

One of the main messages conveyed by Pope Francis was the importance of sowing “seeds of reconciliation” and becoming “craftsmen of peace” in a world plagued by conflicts and radicalization. The Pope acknowledged that these seeds may not bear fruit immediately, mentioning that they “will not sprout from the ice and snow this winter of war, but will surely blossom and bear fruit in the spring to come.”

Referring to the meeting between Mary and Elizabeth in the Gospel, Pope Francis emphasized the notion of responding to God’s call and actively bringing joy to others. He urged young people to take courage, dream big, and become entrepreneurs of change rather than mere managers.

The Pope also addressed the concept of inclusivity within the Church, stating that “God’s love is for everyone, and the Church is the Church of all.” He rejected the idea of the Church becoming a gatekeeper that selects who can enter and who cannot, emphasizing that admission should be open and free to all.

Additionally, Pope Francis highlighted the significance of dialogue between generations and the importance of preserving history and culture. Drawing inspiration from the meeting of Mary and Elizabeth, he encouraged young people to bridge the gap between generations and honor the dreams of their predecessors and grandparents.

In conclusion, Pope Francis urged the young participants to follow the example of the Virgin Mary and become “a sign of hope, peace, and joy” in the world. He emphasized the transformative power of humility and called on the youth to make a positive impact on the history they live in.

For those interested in watching Pope Francis’ speech or learning more about the event, the Vatican News Network provides a link to their website: www.vaticannews.cn.

Overall, the Pope’s message to Russian youth resonated with themes of reconciliation, peace, inclusivity, and intergenerational dialogue, offering words of encouragement and guidance for a better future.

