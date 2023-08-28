A Wave of Weak Cold Air Brings Relief from Sweltering Heat in Guangxi

A wave of weak cold air going south will significantly ease the sweltering feeling

Starting today, schools across Guangxi have started to open one after another. A weak cold air is coming down south, and rain may follow. Students should prepare rain gear when going to and from school. This period of strong rainfall was concentrated last night and today during the day. The rainfall began to weaken tonight, and the falling area gradually shrank to the coast and southeast of Guangxi. The magnitude turned to light to moderate rain, with local heavy rain to heavy rain.

At 10:30 yesterday, the Guangxi Meteorological Observatory issued a blue rainstorm warning. Affected by high-altitude troughs, shear lines, and weak cold air moving southward, there was heavy rain in the city during the day today, from local to heavy rainstorms, accompanied by strong convective weather with thunderstorms and strong winds.

The Guangxi Meteorological Observatory predicts that today, the main rain belt will shift to eastern Guangxi and the coast, and there will be moderate rain, local heavy rain to heavy rain in some places. From day to night today, there will be moderate rain, local heavy rain to heavy rain in eastern Guangxi and some coastal areas, while other areas will be cloudy with showers or thunderstorms, and local moderate to heavy rain.

The rain will ease tomorrow. Tomorrow from day to night, there will be showers or thunderstorms and local heavy rain in some cloudy areas along the coast and southeastern Guangxi, while other areas will be cloudy to sunny with local showers.

The Nanning Meteorological Observatory predicts that during the day today, there will be light rain in Nanning City, local moderate rain, northeasterly winds of magnitude 1-2, a minimum temperature of 24°C, and a maximum temperature of 31°C. Due to the effect of rainfall and the influence of the north wind, in the next 3 days, the maximum temperature in most of the region will gradually drop to about 30°C, and the sweltering heat will be alleviated significantly. There may be a feeling of “autumn” in northern Guangxi.

This year’s No. 9 typhoon “Sula” has strengthened into a super typhoon on the night of the 26th, becoming the fifth super typhoon this year. At present, the sea is relatively lively, not only the No. 9 typhoon “Sura”, the No. 10 typhoon “Dawei”, but also the possibility of developing into the No. 11 typhoon “Hai Kui”. Right now, typhoon No. 10 “Dawei” is heading towards Japan. Typhoon No. 9 “Sula”, after circling in the ocean in the northeast of Luzon Island in the Philippines, gradually moved towards my country and will enter the Taiwan Strait during the day on the 31st. However, due to the complicated maritime situation, there is still great uncertainty in its movement. (Reporter Zhao Jinling)

