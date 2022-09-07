“Michelle’s portrait captured everything I love about her: her intelligence, her grace and the fact that she is beautiful.” Barack Obama is almost moved by the presentation at the White House of the official portraits of him and Michelle. But the former president’s comment also arouses the laughter of those present and the disapproving look of his wife. “She is beautiful, she really is,” she insisted. Michelle instead stressed the importance of those portraits: “Traditions like this matter – she commented -, not only for those of us, who have held those positions, but for all those who are part of democracy and protect it”.



The former presidential couple was greeted with long applause and cheers from co-workers and ex. “We miss you so much,” were the words of the former American first lady to the staff of the president’s residence. «Believe it or not it’s a bit strange to find yourself in this historic place, to see these wonderful paintings watching me – she commented on the portraits -. I grew up on Euclid Avenue, I could never have imagined that this would be part of my story. ‘ “The people make her voice heard through the vote, there is an inauguration to ensure a peaceful transition of power. Those of us who were lucky enough to be able to serve here have worked hard, ”he continued. And in the end all that remains in these sacred places are our good attempts and these portraits ». Michelle concluded her speech by recalling that the paintings «not only indicate what happened, but also what can happen to a girl like me, who would never have thought of finding herself alongside Jacqueline Kennedy and Dolley Madison, of living in this residence, and I would say that he definitely did not intend to do it as a first lady ».

The portrait of Barack Obama – CNN reports – will be exhibited in the Grand Foyer of the White House, just outside the Cross Hall that connects the East Room and the State Dining Room, where those of George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are located. Instead, Michelle’s portrait will hang on the lower level of the White House, where the paintings of her other first ladies are located. During Donald Trump’s presidency, the portraits of Clinton and Bush had been moved and replaced with those of William McKinley, 25th president and Theodore Roosevelt, his successor.