President Abinader Inaugurates 168 Affordable Apartments in Santo Domingo

President Luis Abinader recently presented 168 apartments in Santo Domingo Oeste as part of the Lolita I Project of the My Happy Home Program. The total investment in Residential Lolita I exceeds 641 million pesos, with 207 million pesos provided by the developer and 220 million pesos from the Dominican State.

The Minister of the Presidency, Joel Santos, expressed satisfaction with the state’s investment, stating, “There are 220 million pesos that, as the Dominican says, are a pleasure, because of the satisfaction that this generates.” This investment includes the initial bonus, Itbis, and a seven-year rate, which enables household leaders to acquire a home and access a mortgage loan with lower monthly payments compared to renting a home in the capital.

The beneficiaries of the apartments include workers in various sectors, such as health, education, accounting, business administration, social communication, transportation, domestic work, and mechanics. The majority of the households are led by women, representing 16% of the beneficiaries. Additionally, 20 women received the women’s bonus from the Ministry of Women, amounting to over 3.7 million pesos.

The project also aims to alleviate the financial burden on the beneficiaries. Prior to moving into their new apartments, 79% of the families paid an average rent of RD$7,600. With their own homes, they will be able to use this amount for other purposes, making their lives more comfortable.

The handover of these apartments is a significant step towards providing affordable housing to Dominican families, improving their quality of life, and empowering women as heads of households.