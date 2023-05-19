Progress in the situation in Russia and Ukraine: The “Black Sea Grain Initiative” has been extended for another two months. Ukraine denies that the “Patriot” air defense system has been destroyed – yqqlm

Original title: Developments in the situation in Russia and Ukraine: The “Black Sea Grain Initiative” has been extended for another two months. Ukraine denies that the “Patriot” air defense system has been destroyed

China News Agency, Beijing, May 18th. Comprehensive news: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the 17th that the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports will be extended for another two months. Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuri Ignat said on the 17th that the “Patriot” air defense system was not destroyed by the Russian army in the air strike on the 16th.

Black Sea Grains Initiative extended for two more months

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on the 17th that the agreement on the export of agricultural products from the Black Sea port reached on July 22 last year will expire on the 18th of this month. With the support of Russia and the efforts of Ukraine, The agreement will be extended for another two months.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova affirmed Erdogan’s statement that day. She said that the Russian side confirmed the extension of the agreement for two months and called for the immediate correction of the irregularities in the implementation of the memorandum of understanding on facilitating the export of Russian grain and fertilizers.

The Russian side previously stated that although Russian grain and chemical fertilizers were not directly subject to sanctions, the restrictions imposed by Western countries on payment, logistics and insurance have affected the export of Russian grain and chemical fertilizers.

According to Reuters, UN Secretary-General Guterres hailed the extension of the agreement on the 17th as “good news for the world” and acknowledged that there were still pending matters. Discussions will continue with representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations, he said.

The Ukrainian side also welcomed the extension of the agreement, but Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Kubrakov said on social media that day that the agreement must work effectively, and Russia must stop its use of food “as a weapon and blackmail.” the behavior of.

Ukraine denies destruction of Patriot air defense system

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on the 17th that on May 16, Russia destroyed a multi-functional radar station and five “Patriot” air defense system launchers in a missile attack on Kiev.

But Ukraine denied that the “Patriot” air defense system was destroyed by the Russian army. According to Reuters, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Ignat said on the 17th that there is no need to worry about the status of the “Patriot” air defense system and ruled out the possibility of Russian missiles destroying the system. The report also said two U.S. officials confirmed that the system was indeed damaged but not destroyed.

According to a report by the Associated Press on the 17th, Ignat said that Ukraine had shot down all the hypersonic missiles Russia launched towards Kiev on the 16th. In this regard, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu raised objections, saying that the number of hypersonic missiles actually launched by Russia was not even as large as that claimed by Ukraine.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Belarus issued a joint statement

According to the TASS news agency, the foreign ministers of Russia and Belarus said in a joint statement that Russia and Belarus condemned the actions of Western countries aimed at inciting the crisis in Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the 17th, saying that Russia and Belarus condemn the actions of Western countries aimed at inciting and prolonging the crisis in Ukraine, and Russia and Belarus support the resolution of the crisis through political and diplomatic means. (over)

