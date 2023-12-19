PROMETEON TIRE The new SO2 Pista tires in the trucks involved in the rally raid in Saudi Arabia – Companies

Prometeon Tire Group launches the first 02 Series tires under the Prometeon brand. The new product is called S02 Pista and is the first Prometeon brand tire in the history of the Group.

For the debut, the Prometeon S02 Pista will equip four trucks from the Italtrans and Tibauche teams participating in the Dakar Rally, scheduled in Saudi Arabia between 5 and 19 January. It represents the Group’s first official participation in a competition.

The Prometeon S02 Pista is part of the new 02 Series, of which it uses the same technological package. It is designed to offer great structural integrity in the most extreme off-road use.

Compared to the product it replaces (PS22), the speed of use has been increased, from 90 km/h to 110 km/h, while maintaining the same load capacity. The product has been completely rethought in the tread geometries, which, having to satisfy the greater stresses at higher speeds, when used at cruising speeds of 90-100 km/h, increase its durability and structural resistance.

However, this increased resilience does not compromise either traction or the ability to expel mud when used in the most extreme conditions. The S-shaped tread design guarantees progressive contact with the ground, improving comfort and reducing noise when driving on asphalt.

The new Prometeon S02 Pista can also operate with low pressures and is equipped with “run flat” and “bead lock” systems, in all types of terrain ranging from asphalt to sand, from earth to grass, from marshy terrain to bumpy.

Available in size 14.00 R20, it boasts a load capacity of 10 tonnes in single use, 18 tonnes in twin wheel configuration. The load index is 164/160K and the speed index K.