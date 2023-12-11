Prominent Gaza professor and writer dies in airstrike, weeks after telling CNN he and his family had “nowhere else to go”

Refaat Alareer: Gaza writer remembered following death in Israeli airstrike

Refaat Alareer, a prominent Palestinian professor, poet and writer, was killed in an airstrike in northern Gaza on December 7. His friend and colleague, Jehad Abusalim, confirmed the tragic news to CNN.

Alareer, 44, had remained in the heart of Gaza City with his family despite the 2022 conflict that forced civilians to flee their homes or risk being killed. As a well-known chronicler of Gazan experiences, he was famous for his role in training young Palestinian writers and helping them tell their stories in English.

During an interview with CNN on October 12 and 13, Alareer expressed the impossible dilemma he faced as the Israeli warplanes bombed northern Gaza, saying he and his family had nowhere else to go. Weeks later, on December 7, he was killed in an attack in Shajaiya, northern Gaza, along with his brother, sister, and four children.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that Israeli strikes have killed some 17,700 Palestinians in Gaza from October 7 to December 9. The report claims that at least 70% of those killed were women, children, and the elderly. The Israel Defense Forces, for their part, maintain that civilian casualties have been minimized and accuse Hamas of embedding itself in civilian infrastructure. Nevertheless, UN Secretary General António Guterres has warned that “there is no effective protection of civilians” in Gaza.

Alareer’s death was mourned among Palestinians, but some of his comments had caused offense. In an interview with the BBC, Alareer described the October 7 attacks as “a pre-emptive attack by the Palestinian resistance” that was “legitimate and moral.” He also accused Israel of fabricating evidence of sexual assaults by Hamas, drawing backlash from some media outlets. Following these statements, a BBC spokesperson deemed his comments “offensive” and stated they had “no intention of using him (as a commentator) again.”

Despite these controversies, Alareer is remembered as a prominent figure in Palestinian society, having touched the lives of many writers and intellectuals. His friends, colleagues, and students alike described him as a generous, kind, and patient figure who worked tirelessly to empower young Palestinian writers and use language as a weapon against oppression.

Alareer’s impact extended far beyond the borders of Gaza, with tributes being paid from friends, colleagues, and students around the world. As the conflict continues, Alareer’s legacy of resistance and perseverance lives on in the countless lives he touched.

