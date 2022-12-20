Day-to-study double cycle focuses on global investment promotion

“The products displayed by Guangdong enterprises here can be arranged by customers after viewing them.” A few days ago, at the overseas branch of the 2022 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Global Investment Conference held in Lombardy, Italy, the Italian Overseas Warehouse of Guangdong Province unveiled. Wang Mo, chief representative of the Guangdong Provincial Economic and Trade Representative Office in Italy, is full of enthusiasm. Cooperating with the planned Guangdong Provincial Overseas Commodity Exhibition and Sales Center and the Guangdong-Italian Shipping Special Line Project, it will further promote Guangdong enterprises to go overseas to Italy and southern European markets.

At the overseas branch event held in Belgrade, Serbia, the Serbia (Guangdong) New Energy Industry Alliance was established. “Europe’s accelerated transition to clean energy will create potential opportunities for Chinese new energy companies.” Yang Hongbo, chairman of the Cantonese Chamber of Commerce in Serbia, is full of confidence.

The Polish sub-venue welcomed a group of enterprises from Shunde, Foshan – this is the first economic and trade delegation in Guangdong led by the government to organize entrepreneurs to go abroad for exchange activities since the outbreak of the epidemic. “Europe is our key market, and we have gained a lot from this trip, and some intentional orders are currently being followed up.” Su Jingyi, foreign trade business manager of Galanz Europe, said excitedly.

For more than a month, the overseas branch activities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Global Investment Conference have successively entered Argentina, Poland, Czech Republic, Italy, the United Kingdom, Serbia, Russia, Canada and other European and American countries, and promoted the establishment of overseas warehouses and commodities in many places around the world. The exhibition and sales center will accelerate the layout of the global supply chain and promote the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to achieve a higher level of “bringing in” and “going out”.

Establish a “nanny style”

Supply Chain Service System

“EASYSENT, the cooperation unit of Italian overseas warehouses in Guangdong Province, is currently one of the most important logistics service providers for solar energy products in Europe. It can provide warehousing and logistics distribution services across Europe for my country’s leading solar energy companies, and will continue to provide services in Italy. my country’s solar energy companies provide front warehouse services.” Wang Mo said.

Guangdong Italy Overseas Warehouse is located in the Industrial Park of Monza Province, Lombardy, covering an area of ​​5,000 square meters. It plans to have 5 professional logistics unloading ports, and provides customs clearance, storage, distribution, delivery and other services authorized by the customs. With the Italian overseas warehouse in Guangdong Province as the core, this event also signed a memorandum of cooperation on the supporting exhibition, sales, storage, and distribution service systems such as the Guangdong Overseas Commodity Exhibition and Sales Center and the Guangdong-Italy International Consolidation Line. The supply chain system established locally will provide door-to-door, order-based and nanny-type guarantee services for Guangdong enterprises to go overseas and promote international cooperation.

Italy is the second largest manufacturing power in the European Union after Germany, and its mechanical equipment, automobile manufacturing, biomedicine, aerospace and other industries are in a leading position in the world. At present, Italy has become an important economic, trade and investment partner of Guangdong in Europe. Wang Mo said that Italy is the southern gate of Europe, and many imported goods enter the EU from Italy. “The field of international logistics is also the focus of future cooperation between Guangdong and Italy.”

Not only Italy, Guangdong will also promote the establishment of overseas warehouses and commodity exhibition centers in many places around the world. At the sub-event held in Moscow, Russia, Sun Jiye, the chief representative of the Guangdong Provincial Economic and Trade Representative Office in Russia, said that he will jointly promote the construction of the Russian Guangdong Commodity Exhibition and Sales Center and overseas warehouses with the Russian Guangdong Chamber of Commerce, and improve the mechanism of overseas intellectual property workstations. Under the framework, build an “online + offline” comprehensive trade service platform.

“The advantages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in terms of business environment, preferential policies, and consumer electronics and electronic technology will further promote bilateral and deepened practical cooperation between China and Russia.” Alexei Dakhnovsky, Russian Commercial Representative in China Say.

Establish an industry alliance

Build a multinational business ecosystem

“In response to the energy market chaos caused by the current complex international conflicts, the EU has proposed an energy supply adjustment plan this year to promote the diversification of energy supply and accelerate the decarbonization of the EU economy.” Overseas branch held at the China Cultural Center Building in Belgrade, Serbia At the event, Yang Hongbo said that Europe’s accelerated transition to clean energy will bring opportunities for Chinese new energy companies.

To this end, under the guidance of the Guangdong Provincial Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the Serbia Guangdong Chamber of Commerce, together with leading companies in the photovoltaic field of Serbia and China, established the Serbia (Guangdong) New Energy Industry Alliance to promote the cross-border alliance and group development of new energy companies and promote the new energy field. The construction of a multinational business ecosystem.

Industrial chain investment promotion is the focus of this overseas branch event. “The industrial development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has a natural cluster advantage. In terms of industrial opening and cooperation, there are not only corresponding industry associations, provincial trade promotion associations, but also foreign representative offices, Guangdong Chamber of Commerce and other institutions, forming a closed loop of global economic and trade cooperation. We can find suitable products and suitable counterpart institutions to participate in any link.” Wang Mo said that in response to the energy crisis in Europe, the Italian representative office assisted in promoting solar energy industry cooperation early on, helping my country’s high-quality solar photovoltaic enterprises Expand customer resources in Italy and take the lead in seizing overseas markets.

In the overseas branch event held in Brac, Czech Republic, a roundtable meeting on global supply chain issues was also held jointly with Czech think tanks. Last year, the growth rate of China-Czech trade reached double digits, with strong momentum. The Czech Republic has a strong foundation in the fields of machinery manufacturing, information technology, and chemical industry. Guangdong has a new generation of electronic information, smart home appliances, automobiles and other trillion-level industrial clusters. The two places are expanding bilateral trade, promoting two-way investment, and promoting cooperation between high-tech enterprises. fruitful. Li Yisen, chairman of the Czech Guangdong Chamber of Commerce, hopes to build a more convenient communication bridge for enterprises of the two countries, find new opportunities for cooperation, and further promote and strengthen the economic and trade exchanges between the Czech Republic and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

“In the past 27 years, the two sides have carried out trade and investment cooperation in the fields of medical care, nursing, agriculture, tourism and education.” In the Canadian branch, Zhou Jionghua, Director of the Department of Trade and Industry of British Columbia, Canada, said that Guangdong Province and Canada British Columbia has a long history of cooperation. As early as 1995, the two provinces became sister provinces. As sister provinces, Canada’s British Columbia and Guangdong Province have set up economic and trade representative offices in Guangzhou and Vancouver respectively, dedicated to promoting bilateral trade and investment.

Shao Wei, senior partner and co-director of China business of Dacheng Law Firm in Canada, believes that Canada should cross the Pacific Ocean and strengthen economic and trade cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region led by China. “As Canada’s gateway to the Pacific Ocean and an important trade distribution center and logistics center in the North Pacific, British Columbia, Canada, has a point-to-point growth cooperation space with Guangdong, and can also explore and develop new multi-level and multi-plate industries through their respective economic radiation influences. cooperative mode.”

go out together

Promote two-way economic and trade exchanges

“94% of the members said in the recent survey of the Chamber of Commerce that they want to stay in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.” At the overseas branch event held in London, UK, Klaus Zenkel, Vice President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, shared his The feelings of investment and development in Shenzhen in recent years and the confidence of EU companies in the Greater Bay Area market. “All the elements needed for business operations, such as capital, talents, R&D, manufacturing, government support and markets, can be easily obtained in the Greater Bay Area.”

“The ‘world factory’ in the Pearl River Delta, plus the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong and Guangzhou-Zhuhai-Macao science and technology corridors, as well as the international financial center Hong Kong and the international entertainment center Macau, the superimposed effect of multiple advantages is forming a huge investment potential.” British Chamber of Commerce Wu Kegang, the relevant person in charge of the China Enterprise Center, said.

While promoting a higher level of “bringing in” through overseas sub-venue activities, Guangdong is also accelerating the promotion of Guangdong enterprises “going out” to better obtain capital, technology, markets, and strategic resources from around the world, and to enhance the motivation and strength of economic development. stamina.

At the Polish sub-venue, a group of enterprises from Shunde, Foshan came to “nuggets”. “The products we export in Poland, Germany, and Hungary include microwave ovens, ovens, electric steamers, etc. Through participating in economic and trade activities, we have demonstrated Galanz’s technological strength and full range of products to local chambers of commerce and participating customers, and many customers are very impressed. interest and full confidence in Chinese manufacturing.” Su Jingyi said that she will continue to explore new markets and new customers through face-to-face communication with potential customers and on-site market research.

In recent years, the economic and trade cooperation between China and Poland has maintained a good momentum of development for a long time. Poland is located at the crossroads of the Eurasian continent, the intersection of the “Silk Road” and the “Amber Road”, and one of my country’s most important economic and trade partners in Central and Eastern Europe. In recent years, electric vehicle parts, warehousing and logistics, R&D and innovation have become new investment and cooperation hotspots between China and Poland. More and more Polish companies have opened the door to the Chinese market through platforms such as the Canton Fair, increasing the popularity of Polish products in the Chinese market.

“We hope to introduce Polish agricultural products and healthy products to Guangdong, or cooperate with food companies in Guangdong to process them, so that Guangdong consumers can taste Polish organic and healthy agricultural products. In addition, I also want to make Guangdong more suitable for the Polish consumer market. Docking with Poland, such as papermaking machinery and equipment for household paper, as well as building materials and small household appliances.” Zhao Yihua, president of the Polish Guangdong Chamber of Commerce, said that the Chamber of Commerce also plans to set up a permanent business liaison office in Warsaw to promote two-way economic and trade exchanges and cooperation. .

Nanfang Daily reporter Chang Daoli

(Editors in charge: Park Xinyu, Chu Zirui)

Share for more people to see