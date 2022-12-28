Home World Qatargate, Pina Picierno: “The Democratic Party will make a clean sweep of all the bad apples”
Qatargate, Pina Picierno: "The Democratic Party will make a clean sweep of all the bad apples"

Qatargate, Pina Picierno: "The Democratic Party will make a clean sweep of all the bad apples"

BRUSSELS – “We must make a clean sweep of all the bad apples. It must be a priority commitment for the Democratic Party”. Pina PiciernoVice-President of the European Parliament and now also registered in the congressional race of her party with Bonaccini, has no doubts about the response that the Democratic Party must give to Qatargate. Which directly involves the Dems and European socialists.

Corruption in the EU parliament, the latest news of the investigation

