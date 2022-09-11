On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong SAR Chief Executive Li Jiachao expressed their deep condolences and condolences respectively.
Like most representative organizations abroad, the British Consulate-General in Hong Kong has set up a condolence book. Some Hong Kong citizens laid flowers outside the consulate and said their last goodbyes to what was commonly known as the “sovereign lady” (the proprietress) in the British colonial era.
Before Hong Kong was handed over from the UK to China on July 1, 1997, the Queen visited Hong Kong twice.
Among them, before visiting Hong Kong in 1986, the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip (Hong Kong translation of Prince Philip) first visited mainland China, and they are the first and only British head of state to visit China so far.
In May 1975, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Hong Kong for the first time, the first visit to Hong Kong by a reigning British monarch.
On the afternoon of May 4, the Queen and his wife took a special plane to Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Airport in Kowloon City. They first took the car to Tsim Sha Tsui, and the Chatham Road passing through was full of citizens, hoping to see the Queen’s style.
Then, the Queen changed to the Governor’s yacht, Lady Maurine, which departed from Tsim Sha Tsui, crossed Victoria Harbour, and landed at Queen’s Pier in Central.
In addition to holding a number of activities to welcome the Queen’s visit, the British Hong Kong government also temporarily lifted the ban on fireworks after the leftist riots in 1967, and held official fireworks displays, float parades, and horse races in Happy Valley (Happy Valley). field) for the Queen’s Cup.
The Queen also visited Aimin Village, a newly completed public housing community, to visit residents.
On October 12, 1986, the Queen and his wife visited China. This is the first visit of a British monarch to China.
The Queen and Prince Philip met successively in Beijing with leaders of then Chinese President Li Xiannian, Premier Zhao Ziyang, Communist Party General Secretary Hu Yaobang and Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China Deng Xiaoping. During their approximately one-week stay in China, the Queen and his wife visited the Forbidden City in Beijing, the Terracotta Warriors and Horses in Xi’an, and the Great Wall of China.
After leaving China, the Queen of England visited Hong Kong again, and the Hong Kong government gave a grand welcome. The Queen also landed at Queen’s Wharf in front of the Hong Kong City Hall, reviewed the honor guard of the British garrison in Hong Kong, and then delivered a speech at the City Hall.
In December 1984, the Sino-British Joint Declaration was signed, which came into effect in May 1985. In her speech, the Queen said that the agreement between the UK and China on the future of Hong Kong is very important to the new China-UK relationship. She also praised the citizens of Hong Kong for building a unique city and society together.
During her two-day visit to Hong Kong, the Queen not only met with various sectors of the community, but also attended the Young Elite Extravaganza at the Hong Kong Coliseum in Hung Hom, and visited a public housing family in Shatin.
Ye Peishan, a senior news producer on BBC International and the former host of BBC’s Chinese Cantonese “Current Events Weekly”, was one of the more than 1,000 youth choir members who participated in the “Red Pavilion” performance at that time.
Ye Peishan recalled the experience of this “Performance in Front of the Royal Palace”: “We sang “For the Beauty of the Earth” by John Rutter (British composer), and “The Beauty of the Earth” written by Huang Zhan. It’s my home”. We seem to have sang two Hakka folk songs, and the whole singing performance seems to last an hour.”
“I remember there was a lion dance, then a dance performance, and then it was our turn.”
“I really want to know if she had any special thoughts when she listened to our Hakka folk songs that day.”
Looking back on June 1953, the coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II was held at Westminster Abbey in London, and a celebration ceremony for the Queen’s coronation was also organized in Hong Kong, a third of the world away. The grandest ceremony of the year was to make a 180-foot-long (55-meter) golden dragon, with gleaming copper pieces inlaid on its body to make dragon scales, which radiated radiance as it danced. The Golden Dragon cruises on Hong Kong Island and the Kowloon Peninsula in two days. High arches have been erected in many places in Hong Kong, Kowloon and the New Territories.
China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported that after the death of the British Queen, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to the successor King Charles III on September 9, saying that Queen Elizabeth II, as the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, has won wide acclaim and that her death is the result of the British huge loss to the people.
Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolences to British Prime Minister Liz Truss.
After Beijing announced the top leader’s condolences to the British side, Hong Kong Chief Executive Li Jiachao also issued a statement of condolences. Li Jiachao said: “On behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and citizens, I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She reigned for 70 years and was the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom. Respect, love and praise.”
“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the British people as the nation mourns.”