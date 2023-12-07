Rade Bogdanović called Red Star | Sport

Rade Bogdanović is harsh about Red Star’s season, which is not looking the way they hoped at the Maracana.

First of all, he agreed with Matić who advised young footballers not to go to Crvena zvezda or Partizan, as it is not good for their careers: “Nemanja Matić and Aleksandar Kolarov were the target of my criticism three or four years ago, but they gave interviews about Serbian football and I agree with both of them. Kolarov said that we do not have a profession and he is one hundred percent right, we do everything genetically, children are genetically born and they have talent, but they have no one to work with. As for Matić and his statement for eternity, it is two clubs, especially Zvezda, which is the generator of bad atmosphere in Serbia.” said Bogdanović.

“It’s a club that, if we’re going to be fair and realistic, rapes the rest of football Serbia for the sake of itself and its results. Unfortunately, I don’t believe that Partizan is quite the ruin of the club… They are the first, but it will be difficult for them to endure it.”said Bogdanović and referred to the biggest problem of Crvena zvezda.

“The other day I was sitting and watching Crvena Zvezda, you saw how they did in Europe, huge investments of money, marketing, but your money is useless, my nephews, as Balašević says. It’s all marketing rape and running away from reality. That something went wrong at Zvezda was seen in October, when they called Bishop Stefan Sarić, and he took the clergy from the Church of St. Sava and took them all to Hilandar to pray, because the season is failing, but it’s not going…”, he emphasized.

Let’s remind you, Zvezda has already been eliminated from the group stage of the Champions League and has no chance to advance after five rounds, and it still has a match against Manchester City on Wednesday at 18:45 at “Maracana”. Until the end of autumn, there are three more games in the Superliga, in addition to the derby with Partizan.

