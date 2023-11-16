«Ready to be partners and friends of the United States»- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Signs of thaw between the United States and China. US President Joe Biden received his counterpart Xi Jinping in San Francisco. “We are ready to be partners and friends of Washington”, explained the leader of Beijing at the end of the meeting with the head of the White House. However, Xi warned: “The US should not bet against China or interfere in its internal affairs.” (LaPresse/Ap)

November 16, 2023

