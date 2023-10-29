Reflections and Proposals on Women, Laity, and Church Reform: Highlights from the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops

“Comprehensive Report” Released in Conclusion of Synod of Bishops Assembly

On October 28th, the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops concluded its first session by releasing the “Comprehensive Report.” The report offers reflections and proposals on a wide range of themes, including the role of women and laity, the episcopal ministry, the priesthood and diaconate, the importance of the poor and immigrants, digital evangelization, ecumenism, and crime.

The 40-page report is the result of four weeks of meetings and outlines a work path for the second session to be held in 2024. It takes into account the current global context, with conflicts and the plight of refugees and the marginalized. The report emphasizes the need for the Church to listen and accompany all people, especially those who have been violated and harmed within the Church, towards reconciliation and justice.

One of the key points highlighted in the report is the importance of collaboration within the Church. The assembly acknowledges that the Synod of Bishops may still be unfamiliar to many people of God, which can lead to confusion and worry. However, the report emphasizes that walking together, promoting diversity, and active participation are essential for a collaborative Church.

The report also delves into the concerns and challenges faced by disadvantaged groups, such as immigrants, the poor, victims of violence, and minorities. It calls for the Church to understand and practice love as respect, acceptance, and recognition. The report highlights the need to support and advocate for the rights of women, who face sexual violence and economic inequality in society.

Regarding the issue of women in the Church, the report acknowledges diverse opinions on the matter of women receiving the diaconate. While some believe it is unacceptable and goes against tradition, others see it as a necessary response to the signs of the times. The report calls for further theological and pastoral research on the ordination of women to be submitted at the next session of the General Assembly.

The report also addresses issues of sexism within the Church, emphasizing the need for women’s participation in decision-making processes and leadership positions. It calls for adjustments to the Code of Canon Law and the elimination of job discrimination and pay inequality. The report also stresses the importance of inclusive language in liturgical texts and church documents.

On the topic of priestly formation, the report highlights the need for deacons and priests to serve the People of God, care for others, and listen to all people. It emphasizes the dangers of a mentality of clergy supremacy and the loss of the priesthood’s original character. The report calls for formation processes to be closely linked to the daily life of the community to avoid formalism and ideology.

Regarding priestly celibacy, the report collects different opinions, recognizing the value and witness of celibacy but questioning its necessity within the Latin Church. Further discussions and considerations are needed on this issue.

Lastly, the report reflects on the role of bishops, calling them to communal responsibility and involvement of others within the diocese and priesthood. It emphasizes the need for human and spiritual support for bishops, who may often feel a sense of loneliness.

Overall, the “Comprehensive Report” provides a thoughtful and comprehensive examination of various key themes within the Church. It sets the groundwork for the second session of the Synod of Bishops in 2024 and encourages further research and dialogue on important issues.

