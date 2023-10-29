The 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum: Keynote Speech Shifts to Vice Chairman Zhang Youxia as Former Defense Minister Li Shangfu Dismissed

The 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum commenced on Sunday, marking a return to in-person gatherings after four years. The forum, focusing on “common security and lasting peace,” is being held at the Beijing International Convention Center from October 29th to 31st. Traditionally, the Chinese Minister of Defense would deliver the keynote speech; however, due to the dismissal of former Defense Minister Li Shangfu, Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China, will take on this role.

According to Wu Qian, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, over 90 countries, regions, and international organizations have confirmed their attendance at the forum. These include Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Fiji. Notably, Xanthi Carras, senior director for China affairs in the Office of the Deputy Secretary of Defense of the United States, will be leading the U.S. delegation.

The initial forum agenda listed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as the first speaker at the opening ceremony, emphasizing China‘s intention to highlight Russia’s presence despite its involvement in the Ukraine invasion of 2022. However, as of Sunday, Shoigu’s name was absent from the agenda. This change coincides with the recent dismissal of Li Shangfu and the uncertainty surrounding his successor, who traditionally presides over the event. It was reported last month that Ri Sang-bok, a potential successor, is currently under investigation for corruption and has not been seen in public since August.

Leading up to the forum, Zhang Youxia and He Weidong, two Vice Chairmen of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China, met with defense ministers from attending countries. These meetings served as an opportunity for discussions and exchanges. For instance, He Weidong held talks with Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang, while Zhang Youxia engaged with Laos Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Chamsamoun, Mongolian Defense Minister Saikhan Bayar, Myanmar Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Din Aung San, and East Timor Defense Minister Pedro. Zhang Youxia is expected to deliver a keynote speech and address the reception dinner on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The Xiangshan Forum provides a rare opportunity for defense diplomats from various countries to interact with senior Chinese defense officials and military leaders, fostering trust and understanding crucial in times of crisis. However, some Western nations have expressed concerns about the forum’s openness and have chosen to either avoid it or send only small and low-level delegations. In contrast, the Shangri-La Dialogue held annually in Singapore is preferred for discussions on international security issues.

Sources familiar with the matter have revealed that France plans to send a small delegation from their defense ministry, while the NATO delegation will be led by Wendin Smith, director of its Center for Arms Control, Disarmament, and the Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction.

As the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum unfolds, global attention remains focused on the discussions and outcomes that can strengthen cooperation and promote peace and security in the international community.

