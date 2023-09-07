rejected by the sailors, falls into the water and drowns- Corriere TV

In Greece, a man tried to board a ferry bound for Crete at the last minute. He arrived running on the boarding bridge while the boat was already leaving, he was stopped and pushed by the sailors towards the quay, he fell into the water and drowned. The tragedy occurred at the Port of Piraeus and was captured in a video then shared on social media. The ferry captain and three crew members are charged with manslaughter. (LaPresse)

September 7, 2023 – Updated September 7, 2023, 1:07 PM

