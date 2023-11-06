Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González to Announce Candidacy for Governor in Puerto Rico’s 2024 Elections

Editor’s note: Don’t miss a single detail ahead of the 2024 elections in Puerto Rico. Visit our special site to stay informed.

Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González announced on Sunday that this week she will officially announce her pre-candidacy for governor for the New Progressive Party (PNP). She also revealed that she will introduce her replacement in Washington during this announcement. Speaking at a meeting of her electoral team at the José Miguel Class Convention Center in Manatí, González expressed her desire to present her work team and emphasized that her campaign is led by a group of humble people who want to move Puerto Rico forward.

Hundreds of people, including public employees from various departments, attended the meeting to support González’s candidacy and seek necessary endorsements. González acknowledged their presence and highlighted that their support was voluntary, despite potential political persecution. Outside the venue, the atmosphere was festive, with supporters taking pictures with González’s Can-Am vehicle adorned with “Wonder Woman” logos. Campaign merchandise, such as glasses, shirts, and bags, was also sold.

Although González did not reveal the identity of her running mate, she described them as humble, empathetic, and an advocate for economic development, free enterprise, and statehood. Expressing confidence in her candidacy, González urged supporters to accompany her in filing for the governorship in the coming days.

Several mayors, including Ramón Luis Rivera Cruz of Bayamón, José Sánchez of Manatí, Jayson Martínez of Lajas, and Rosachely Rivera of Gurabo, accompanied González at the meeting, along with former Chamber President Carlos “Johnny” Méndez and former Manatí Mayor Juan Aubín Cruz Manzano. The event began with González’s entrance to the song “Dura” by Daddy Yankee, which generated excitement among attendees.

In a message that lasted over half an hour, González addressed various issues, including education, energy, health, crime, status, and the delayed use of federal funds for reconstruction. Anibal Vega Borges, the electoral director of the González campaign, revealed that they already had 1,200 endorsement collectors and more than 18,000 endorsements for González before she even filed her candidacy.

Regarding the race for the chair in Washington, González expressed respect for former Secretary General de la Palma’s intentions, but emphasized the progressive people’s right to choose their leaders. Senator William Villafañe confirmed that he would support Governor Pedro Pierluisi’s reelection but pledged to work alongside the team chosen by the people.

González also addressed the endorsement of PNP representative José “Quiquito” Meléndez to the governor, stating that it was known from the beginning. Meléndez had previously been one of González’s allies but withdrew his support due to concerns over lobbyist Elías Sánchez’s influence on the task force. González understood the mayors’ decision to support the governor and president of La Palma for the sake of income sources for their local projects.

She concluded by expressing her intention to work together with the mayors after the primaries, emphasizing the need to utilize the remaining funds for ongoing projects. As the 2024 elections in Puerto Rico draw nearer, the political landscape continues to evolve, leaving voters eager to see how the campaigns unfold.

