On the first day of the implementation of “Class B and B Management”, the first inbound flight flew from Phnom Penh to Chengdu Photo by Lu Guoying

On January 7, the Spring Festival travel season officially opened; on January 8, the latest epidemic prevention and control policies such as “Class B and B Management” were officially implemented. The good news in recent days has accelerated the recovery of flights in Chengdu.

Yesterday, a reporter from Chengdu Commercial Daily-Red Star News learned from Chengdu Shuangliu Airport that the passenger flow of civil aviation is expected to increase significantly during the Spring Festival travel this year. Many airlines are actively adjusting their flight plans through new openings and encryption to meet the diverse travel needs of passengers.

On January 8, there were more than 2,500 inbound and outbound passengers in Chengdu and 36 inbound and outbound flights. According to the latest data, the number of international (regional) passenger routes in Chengdu has resumed to 24, ranking fourth in the country and first in the Midwest.

The data shows that in 2022, the passenger throughput of Chengdu Airport will rank first among cities in the country. In 2023, Chengdu will consolidate and enhance Chengdu’s status as an international gateway hub. According to the needs of foreign economic and trade cooperation and exchanges of enterprises, it will accelerate the recovery of important business routes to Los Angeles in North America, Paris in Europe, and Melbourne in Oceania. Route resumed.

During the Spring Festival travel season, many airlines will open popular routes

According to data from the Feichangzhun APP, on the first day of the Spring Festival travel season, the number of domestic passenger flights in Chengdu’s two airports exceeded 1,000, an increase of 85% compared to the first day of the Spring Festival travel season before the epidemic in 2019. daily flight volume.

The reporter learned that the departure peak is expected to occur from January 17th to 19th, and the average number of daily outbound passengers will exceed 39,000; It will exceed 39,000 person-times, and the peak time of daily inbound and outbound passenger flow will be two periods of 7:00-10:00 and 19:00-20:00 every day. The five destination airports that are expected to have the most inbound and outbound flights are: Chengdu Shuangliu-Beijing Capital, Chengdu Shuangliu-Guangzhou Baiyun, Chengdu Shuangliu-Shenzhen Baoan, Chengdu Shuangliu-Hangzhou Xiaoshan, Chengdu Shuangliu-Beijing Daxing.

Shuangliu Airport stated that according to preliminary forecasts, during the Spring Festival travel season this year, Shuangliu Airport is expected to execute about 21,200 flights, with an average daily guarantee of about 530 flights; it is expected to complete a passenger throughput of 2.88 million person-times, and the average daily passenger throughput will exceed 72,000 person-times , the peak single-day passenger flow will be close to 79,000.

Chengdu Tianfu International Airport meets the different needs of passengers returning home and traveling through measures such as coordinating with airlines to deploy capacity, adjust aircraft types, and arrange additional flights. In order to make it easier for citizens to go back and forth at night, Tianfu Airport will also cooperate with the Chengdu Municipal Transportation Bureau to open two new airport bus lines at night.

Not only that, major airlines are also actively adjusting for the Spring Festival travel. The inbound and outbound flights arranged by various airlines at Shuangliu Airport are mainly concentrated on popular domestic routes and tourist routes such as Sanya, Shenzhen and Hangzhou, as well as international and regional routes such as Bangkok and Singapore.

Implementation of “Class B Pipeline”

The number of inbound and outbound personnel and flights has rebounded significantly

Starting from January 8, according to the latest epidemic prevention and control policies such as “Class B and Class B”, the domestic entry and exit policies have been officially updated. At 10:09 am on the 8th, the international flight CA437 from Chengdu Shuangliu to Kathmandu officially took off. This is the first outbound flight from Chengdu Port after the implementation of the policy.

It is understood that on January 8, Shuangliu Airport implemented 17 inbound and outbound international (regional) passenger flights, including 9 inbound passenger flights, including Phnom Penh, Addis Ababa, Kathmandu, Astana, and Chinese Taipei , Hong Kong, Macau and other places; 8 outbound passenger flights, including direct flights from Chengdu to Kathmandu, Astana, Phnom Penh and Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Macau and other places. According to relevant statistics, there were more than 2,500 inbound and outbound passengers and 36 inbound and outbound flights on that day.

The Chengdu Entry-Exit Frontier Inspection Station has optimized the customs clearance inspection procedures, canceled the filling of the “Chinese Citizen Entry Information Declaration Card”, and no longer collected relevant epidemic prevention information such as the area where the inbound personnel went to, which greatly shortened the customs clearance time for ordinary passengers, and the customs clearance efficiency is relatively low. The relevant policies and measures will increase by about 50% before the announcement. Xu Tao, director of the border inspection department at the Sichuan General Border Inspection Station, said: “We must ensure that the waiting time at the entry border inspection does not exceed 30 minutes.”

For Chengdu Air Port, this is a new beginning, as Xu Tao said: “This is a good signal.”

Consolidate and enhance the status of international gateway hub

Promote the recovery of important business and international cultural travel routes

Up to now, according to the latest data, the number of international (regional) passenger routes in Chengdu has resumed to 24, ranking fourth in the country and first in the Midwest. In 2023, Chengdu will consolidate and enhance Chengdu’s status as an international gateway hub, and according to the needs of enterprises for foreign economic and trade cooperation and exchanges, accelerate the recovery of important business routes to Los Angeles in North America, Paris in Europe, Melbourne in Oceania, etc., and promote international cultural tourism in due course. Travel routes resumed.

Specifically, at present, Shuangliu Airport has successively resumed, increased and increased the number of international (regional) passenger routes from Chengdu to Cairo, Almaty, Hong Kong, Helsinki, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Rome, and Seoul. More than 70 inbound flights are planned every week. The airport and the airline company are actively connecting to promote the resumption and encryption of international (regional) passenger routes. Among them, Sichuan Airlines is flying a total of 10 international (regional) routes, with destinations including Cairo, Vancouver, Bangkok, Dubai, etc., and will resume the Chengdu-Phuket route on January 20, and the Chengdu-Istanbul route on February 9 , At that time, Sichuan Airlines will have 12 international (regional) routes every week. Air China currently operates 5 international routes in Chengdu, including Chengdu-Singapore, Chengdu-Frankfurt, Chengdu-Kathmandu, etc., as well as the regional route Chengdu-Hong Kong. Air China will also use Airbus A321 to fly Chengdu-Taipei. In addition, Spring Airlines and Loong Air will resume several international routes departing from Chengdu.

In terms of air cargo routes. In 2022, Chengdu will open and increase the number of all-cargo or passenger-to-cargo routes to Liege, Prague, Istanbul, Brussels, Paris, London and other cities, and will open the passenger-to-cargo route from Chengdu to Sao Paulo, South America for the first time (stopping in Madrid). At present, there are 29 international cargo routes. It is reported that this number will increase, effectively solving the air transport needs of enterprises in Chengdu, Sichuan and surrounding areas for cross-border logistics.

Chengdu Commercial Daily-Red Star News reporter Ye Yanxuting