(Beijing, 10th) Chinese actor for boy group” One of the members of “, a fan previously photographed him with bruises on his face, and the injured area could not even be covered by a mask, which made fans suspect that he had been beaten. At that time, he comforted the fans that he was fine but refused to respond. Unexpectedly, yesterday Zi Yu personally issued a statement confirming that it was the victim of a teammate. Assaulted, and said that he would file a contract termination lawsuit against the company.

Zi Yu was found by fans to have bruises on his face at the beginning of December last year, but in the face of fans’ concern, he only comforted him softly, “It’s okay, don’t cry”. Afterwards, fans kept asking the company for the truth, but the reply he got It was “his makeup” that made it hard for fans to believe, so rumors began to spread on the Internet that “Zi Yu was bullied by teammates”.

The brokerage company said that the dance practice was injured

Due to the high level of dissatisfaction among fans, the brokerage company issued a statement on December 10, emphasizing that it was fake news that Zi Yu had a disagreement with his teammates, and clarified the cause of the injury: “Due to the large range of dance practice, the artist was injured during the practice. , the company has dealt with the injuries of the artists immediately.” He also called on netizens to delete false remarks.

Unexpectedly, Ziyu issued a statement through her private account yesterday, confirming that she was indeed beaten in the face by teammate Zheng Xingyuan, and also revealed that her original Weibo account had been taken back by the company and could not be used, so she posted a post through her private account, and then explained Said: “Because of many concerns, I regret that I did not stand up to protect my legal rights in time, but now that I have adjusted my status, I hope that I will not violate the teachings of my family and the expectations of the society, and study and work with an honest and upright face. .”

In the lawyer’s statement issued by Ziyu, he pointed out that he was beaten by his teammate Zheng Xingyuan when he was rehearsing the group dance in Hangzhou on December 8 last year. He originally wanted to negotiate a peaceful negotiation with the company to terminate the contract, but he still cooperated with the work arranged by the company until he reached a consensus. Unexpectedly, without any communication, the company directly asked her to pack up her personal belongings and leave on the 8th. Therefore, Ziyu has now filed a legal lawsuit to the court to terminate the contract, saying: “We will terminate the contract with the company at all costs.”

Zheng Xingyuan’s depression report was suspected of being faked and scolded

Zheng Xingyuan issued an article today to apologize to his teammate Zi Yu. He said that the tension between the two was due to their positions during the dance, and there was no bullying. He also publicly apologized to Zi Yu. He also posted screenshots on WeChat. It was he who sent messages to apologize many times, “I really don’t want to lose you as a brother. We have gone through so many ups and downs together over the years. All kinds of storms and waves have come. If it doesn’t work, when will you be with me? The position in my heart will not change, and I hope to have the opportunity to make up for you, and I want to chat with you face to face.”

He even showed the diagnosis certificate that showed melancholic tendencies, but the test time at the top was only about 1 minute, which instead aroused the anger of netizens, who yelled at him: “It’s very smart, I know that Ziyu is going to terminate the contract. After the contract is terminated, I will definitely send you Tell me about it, so I’m going to prepare a proof of depression on January 3 and 5.” “One self-test form takes less than 1 minute, and 1 self-test form only takes 1 minute. I can also choose the most serious ones. Depression”, “Release the monitoring”, “If everyone didn’t find that Ziyu was injured, wouldn’t you have told us?”