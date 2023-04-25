Home » Resurgence arrives May 23, first images
Dramatic Labsthe studio born from the union of more than 20 ex-developers and artists of Telltale Gamesannounced today that their first title, Star Trek: Resurgencewill come on 23 maggio. The game tells us the story of the spaceship U.S.S. Resolute and ofAmbassador Spock in solving a conflict between two alien civilizations.

Here are the official details on the game, followed by a first set of screenshots.

Star Trek: Resurgence is a daring interactive narrative game set shortly after the Star Trek: The Next Generation timeline. A workers’ uprising threatens the tenuous peace between two alien civilizations, and Starfleet is forced to intervene.

Players experience the greater conflict and mystery from two key perspectives. The first officer of the USS RESOLUTE, Jara Rydekis part of the diplomatic delegation led byAmbassador Spock, in charge of finding a solution and discovering the ultimate origin of this tense situation. The crew member of the technical department Carter Diaz follows the unfolding of the mission from the lower decks, involved in the events in his own way.

Throughout the gripping story, players can interact with the universe of Star Trek like never before, with moments of authentic action and critical decisions shaping the larger narrative in subtle and unexpected ways.

