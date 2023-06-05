Rome, injury to the crusader for Abraham

The season couldn’t have ended worse than Tammy Abraham. During the last championship race of the Roma at the Olimpico against the Spice the Englishman, who started from the bench and entered the second half, had to leave the field on a stretcher in the 82nd minute (he came on in his place Wijnaldum, welcomed by the boos of the Olimpico) after an unnatural twist of the knee which immediately made us fear the worst. The result of the magnetic resonance carried out during the night at Villa Stuart then unfortunately removed all doubts: “Sprain trauma with injury of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee”.









A real tile for the attacker, who will have to have surgery and will remain away from the playing fields for at least 5 or 6 months, and also for Roma, who will have to look for another number 9 on the market and for which a possible sale will be impossible of the English, on which there were several Premier clubs (the Giallorossi value it at 40 million).