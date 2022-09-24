Original title: Russia claims to precisely strike multiple Ukrainian military targets Ukraine claims to repel Russia’s Eastern Front offensive

According to the “News and Newspaper Digest” of the Voice of China, the Central Radio and Television Station, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the 23rd that on the eastern front, the Russian Aerospace Forces attacked Kramatorsk. Precision strikes were carried out on military targets, eliminating more than 100 foreign mercenaries in places such as Slavyansk. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that the Ukrainian army repelled the Russian army in the south of Bakhmut, and parts of the area north of Bonliman were hit by Russian artillery fire. It is reported that the Ukrainian army made progress in the local advance in the past day.

On the southern front, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Russian Aerospace Forces attacked the positions of the Zaporozhye Ukrainian army and destroyed several pieces of military equipment. Russian aviation, missile and artillery units carried out strikes on the temporary camp of the Ukrainian army in Nikolayev. The Ukrainian Southern Operational Command stated that the Ukrainian army attacked the Russian army positions and equipment concentration points along the Dnieper River and east of Kherson.

British media reported on the 23rd that in the face of the increasingly serious energy crisis in Europe, some countries may reach an agreement on importing energy from Russia or restrict their export of electricity to neighboring countries. The Russian side has repeatedly stated that it will not fully restore natural gas supplies to Europe until the West lifts sanctions against Russia.

Ukrainian media reported on the 23rd that 11 cargo ships carrying 201,000 tons of agricultural products sailed from southern Ukrainian ports to Asian and African countries that day. Since the implementation of the Black Sea Food Initiative, Ukraine has exported 4.58 million tons of agricultural products, and a total of 203 cargo ships have sailed from southern Ukrainian ports to Asian, European and African countries.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: