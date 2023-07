(LaPresse) Despite the pandemic and the sanctions, Russia continues to be a reliable supplier of food products for Africa. This was assured by Vladimir Putin in his opening speech at the summit between Russia and Africa underway in St. Petersburg. “In 2022, the volume of mutual trade amounted to about $18 billion. In the first half of this year, trade turnover increased by almost 35%,” the Kremlin head added. (LaPresse)

July 27, 2023

