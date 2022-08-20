A car driven by the daughter of “Putin’s ideologist” Aleksandr Dugin, Daria, blew up near the village of Velyki Vyazomi, on the outskirts of Moscow. Ukrainska Pravda writes it, citing Russian media. Tass herself writes that “a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado exploded near the village of Velyki Vyazomy, on the outskirts of Moscow. The driver died, the police inform. According to some mass media, Aleksandr Dugin’s daughter, Darya, is the person who died in the explosion. ” Numerous images and videos of the explosion site circulate on Twitter. For some, Dugin himself would have been the target.