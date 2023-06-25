Home » Russia said: It has achieved the goal of “demilitarization” against Russia, but the reality is not optimistic – yqqlm
Russia said: It has achieved the goal of “demilitarization” against Russia, but the reality is not optimistic – yqqlm

Russia said: It has achieved the goal of “demilitarization” against Russia, but the reality is not optimistic – yqqlm

Original title: Russia stated that it has completed the goal of “demilitarization” of Russia, but the reality is not optimistic

How long will the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue? How far is it now? Russia has the answer: we have achieved our original goal of “demilitarizing” Ukraine. Judging from the words of the Russian side, it seems that the chances of victory are already in hand? But the reality may not be so optimistic.

According to the TASS news agency reported by the World Wide Web, recently, the Russian President’s Press Secretary Peskov stated that since the Ukrainian army’s own weapons have become less and less, more of them are using weapons provided by NATO. Therefore, the special military operation goal previously set by Russia: “demilitarize Ukraine” has basically been completed.

Let’s first look at what is meant by “de-militarization”.

Literally speaking, the so-called “demilitarization” actually refers to not allowing a certain country to possess offensive and lethal weapons, such as: warships, fighter planes, missiles, etc.

The outside world generally believes that “demilitarization of Ukraine” is to completely disarm and surrender Ukraine, or it cannot pose a threat to Russia.

But how does Russia define it? They believe that the “demilitarization” of Ukraine is to destroy Ukraine’s own military industry and weapons, and the weapons aided by NATO are not counted.

However, the reality is that with the assistance of NATO, the degree of “militarization” of the Ukrainian army has become higher and higher and more advanced.

As we all know, the current Ukrainian army is no longer the Ukrainian army at the beginning of the conflict. Except for a small number of leftover weapons, most of the guns and ammunition held by soldiers may come from NATO.

In fact, in addition to the Ukrainian army, there are many mercenaries and NATO soldiers wearing Ukrainian uniforms who are fighting the Russian army. Even so, it is still a conflict between the Russian and Ukrainian armies in name.

In fact, it is understandable that Russia has such a view.

Because not long ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin said similar things. He said that although the Ukrainian army is now using the weapons provided by NATO, once NATO stops providing assistance, the Ukrainian army will “not survive so long.”

From a certain point of view, Russia has indeed achieved the goal of partial “demilitarization”, but the theory and reality cannot be compared.

First, NATO has not stopped aiding Ukraine. Although Western countries have criticized this, due to the heavy pressure of the United States, various advanced weapons and ammunition are still being shipped to Ukraine in a steady stream.

Secondly, the cooperation between Ukraine and other countries in military industry is gradually deepening. In April of this year, Ukraine signed an agreement with Poland to start the production line of 125mm shells. In May, an agreement was concluded with Germany’s Rheinmetall to open a tank factory in Ukraine.

It can be seen that if the goal of the Russian army is to make the Ukrainian army “completely incapable of resisting”, it may be far away.

However, some people believe that the reason why Russia has repeatedly stated that it has achieved its established goals is actually to show the outside world its willingness to negotiate peace, so that Ukraine and NATO can let go of their vigilance.

All in all, regardless of whether the established goals have been achieved, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine should be brought to an end, and it should be over.

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

