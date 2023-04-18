Russian foreign minister visits Brazil to refute U.S. criticism

18.04.2023

Since the beginning of the Russo-Ukraine War, Brazil has not joined the Western sanctions against Russia. During his visit to China, President Lula also called on the United States to “stop inciting war.” And now, the Russian foreign minister has visited Brazil to express his gratitude for the gesture of the latter. The United States accused Brazil of spreading Russian and Chinese propaganda “without regard to the facts and parroting the tongue”.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Brazil has rejected U.S. accusations of spreading Russian and Chinese propaganda over the Ukraine conflict. On April 17, Brazilian President Lula met with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. Lavrov thanked Lula for speaking publicly a few days ago that peace talks should be promoted and expressing his willingness to mediate. Prior to this, Lula visited China for several days and also emphasized that the United States should “stop inciting war and start discussing peace” in Ukraine.

Lula believes that Kiev is also responsible for this war of Russian aggression. This is the rhetoric repeated repeatedly in Moscow as well as in Beijing.

On Ukraine, China has said it is neutral, but has also maintained a partnership with Russia and taken steps to circumvent sanctions.

The United States has been critical of the Brazilian president’s recent remarks involving Ukraine. The White House has worked to lead the way in isolating Russia on the international stage and backing Ukraine.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told the media on April 17 that Brazil was “parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda with complete disregard for the facts.” “There are very deep problems.”

Brazilian Foreign Minister Vieira (Mauro Vieira), who also participated in the meeting with Lavrov, rebutted the US side, saying: “I don’t know why and how Kirby came to this conclusion. I completely disagree with it.”

On April 18, the foreign ministers meeting of the Western Group of Seven issued a warning that any country that provides assistance to Russia’s war of aggression will face “serious costs.” At the meeting with Japan, seven foreign ministers vowed to crack down on those who help Russia evade sanctions and acquire weapons.

Russian and Brazilian foreign ministers meet



White House: Putin can withdraw troops immediately

Since the Russo-Ukraine war broke out for more than a year, Brazil has not joined the sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia, and has also rejected the request to provide ammunition to Ukraine. After the talks between the Russian and Brazilian foreign ministers on April 17, the Russian side “appreciated the Brazilian friends for their clear understanding of the causes of the situation in Ukraine. We thank them for their desire to contribute to the search for a solution.” Lavrov stressed, Russia is “interested in resolving the conflict as soon as possible,” but any solution must be based on “multipolarity.” Lavrov accused the West of “trying to dominate the international scene”.

Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, said Washington has nothing against “any country that wants to try to end this war”. “This could happen now, today if Mr. Putin stops attacking Ukraine and withdraws troops.”

The foreign ministers of Russia and Pakistan also disclosed that their talks also focused on energy and trade issues. As a big agricultural country, about 1/4 of Brazil’s import spending comes from Russia. In 2022, the bilateral volume between the two countries will reach a record high of US$9.8 billion.

After visiting Brazil, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will also visit Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and other Latin American countries that are hostile to the United States and run by left-wing governments.

(AFP)

