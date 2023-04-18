Pengjiang District Holds Safety Production On-Site Meetings and Work Meetings, Persisting in Strict Investigation, Control and Control, and Comprehensive Implementation of Safety Production Responsibilities_Pengjiang Information_Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government Portal

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Hu Qingqing Correspondent/Li Zhaoan) Recently, Pengjiang District held safety production on-site meetings and work meetings to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on safety production, and conscientiously implement national, provincial and city-wide safety precautions The spirit of video conferencing, a clear understanding of the current serious situation of production safety, profoundly learning the lessons of recent production safety accidents, earnestly carrying out warning education to promote reforms, and re-emphasizing, re-deploying, and re-implementing the safety production work in the region to effectively protect the lives of the people Property safety escorts the high-quality economic and social development of the region. District Party Secretary Lao Maochang attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Ma Pingao, deputy secretary of the District Party Committee and district chief, presided over the meeting. Li Dacheng, Director of the Standing Committee of the District People’s Congress, and He Teng, Chairman of the District Political Consultative Conference, attended the meeting.

“Life is more important than Mount Tai! Economic development must not be at the expense of safety. This is a red line that must not be crossed!” On the same day, Lao Maochang led the main leaders of various towns (streets) and departments to Duruan Town to hold an on-site meeting. Listen to the report of the person in charge of the enterprise involved and Du Ruan Township, and then conduct an in-depth analysis of the cause of the accident, dig deep into the root of the problem, and find risk loopholes at the subsequent safety production work conference in the whole region.

The meeting emphasized that we should learn from the case, keep the alarm bell ringing, and resolutely hold the bottom line of safe production. Relevant departments and units must deeply reflect, learn lessons, and make serious rectifications. Other departments and towns (streets) must also be deeply vigilant and take precautions, keeping in mind that “safety in production is a major and important matter of human life and nature”, and there must be absolutely no “almost “The fluke mentality of “passable” and “not bad”. It is necessary to draw inferences from one instance, and strictly supervise the handling of the problems discovered, and hold them accountable for their effectiveness. Failure to implement leadership responsibilities, inadequate corporate responsibilities, poor work progress, lack of departmental supervision, lax law enforcement investigations, etc., must be dealt with resolutely. Those who cause major accidents and adverse effects will be strictly held accountable in accordance with laws and regulations.

The meeting requested that we should draw inferences from one instance and closely follow the key points, and quickly carry out precise investigation and rectification in the whole region. During the investigation process, we must not “grasp the eyebrows and beards” and “go through the motions”. We must pay close attention to various fields such as industry and trade, road traffic, limited space, construction (work at heights), etc., to ensure comprehensive investigations, classified attacks, and closed-loop management. Make every effort to eliminate all kinds of safety hazards and potential risks. In addition, all towns (streets) and departments must continue to keep a close eye on other key industries such as hazardous chemicals, water transportation, special equipment, and civil explosives, and effectively strengthen inspection and supervision of the region and industry, and firmly adhere to the basic principles of safe production. plate.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to persist in strict investigation and strict control, and implement safety production responsibilities in an all-round way. The “top leaders” of all departments at all levels must fulfill their responsibilities as the first person responsible for production safety, and ensure that various risks and hidden dangers are resolved at the grassroots level, at the front line, and at the scene. Relevant departments must conscientiously perform safety supervision duties, find out the bottom line of safety hazards, improve emergency plans, and improve safety measures. It is necessary to strictly implement the system of leading cadres leading shifts and being on duty 24 hours a day, and smooth communication and information reporting channels. It is necessary to prepare sufficient emergency rescue materials for flood control, waterlogging prevention, fire prevention, etc., make up for the shortcomings of software and hardware, and build a complete emergency rescue system.