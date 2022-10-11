Saudi Arabia backs oil output cuts, U.S. lawmakers threaten to suspend arms sales

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 10. Two U.S. congressmen said on the 9th that they will submit a bill to promote the suspension of arms sales to Saudi Arabia as Saudi Arabia supports major oil producers to slash oil production.

Members of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and Democratic Representative Ro Connor said in the “Politico” published on the 9th: “Saudi Arabia’s decision to support production cuts is a The U.S. targeted strikes, but the U.S. has a way to respond: Immediately stop the massive transfer of U.S. war technology to Saudi Arabia.”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC oil-producing countries decided on the 5th to significantly reduce production from November this year, reducing monthly production by an average of 2 million barrels per day on the basis of August production. As an OPEC member, Saudi Arabia’s support for production cuts has made the United States very dissatisfied.

Blumenthal and Connor said the U.S. viewed the Saudi decision as supporting Russia and required a “broad reassessment of the U.S.-Saudi relationship.” In the eyes of the two, Saudi Arabia is very dependent on US weapons, and once arms sales are stopped, Saudi Arabia will be forced to “return to the negotiating table to negotiate with the United States.”

The two said they would submit the above-mentioned bills to the Senate and House of Representatives on the 11th to push for an immediate halt to all arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

OPEC Secretary-General Haytham Gass said on the 7th that the decision to cut oil production was not politically motivated, nor did it have anything to do with choosing sides among certain countries, but only out of an assessment of the high risk of a global economic recession.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on the 7th that Saudi Arabia’s support for major oil countries to cut production does not want to hurt the United States, but to stabilize global markets.Liu XiulingReturn to Sohu, see more

