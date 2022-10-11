Home World Saudi backs oil cuts, U.S. lawmakers threaten to suspend arms sales Reuters
World

Saudi backs oil cuts, U.S. lawmakers threaten to suspend arms sales Reuters

by admin

Saudi Arabia backs oil output cuts, U.S. lawmakers threaten to suspend arms sales

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 10. Two U.S. congressmen said on the 9th that they will submit a bill to promote the suspension of arms sales to Saudi Arabia as Saudi Arabia supports major oil producers to slash oil production.

Members of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and Democratic Representative Ro Connor said in the “Politico” published on the 9th: “Saudi Arabia’s decision to support production cuts is a The U.S. targeted strikes, but the U.S. has a way to respond: Immediately stop the massive transfer of U.S. war technology to Saudi Arabia.”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC oil-producing countries decided on the 5th to significantly reduce production from November this year, reducing monthly production by an average of 2 million barrels per day on the basis of August production. As an OPEC member, Saudi Arabia’s support for production cuts has made the United States very dissatisfied.

Blumenthal and Connor said the U.S. viewed the Saudi decision as supporting Russia and required a “broad reassessment of the U.S.-Saudi relationship.” In the eyes of the two, Saudi Arabia is very dependent on US weapons, and once arms sales are stopped, Saudi Arabia will be forced to “return to the negotiating table to negotiate with the United States.”

The two said they would submit the above-mentioned bills to the Senate and House of Representatives on the 11th to push for an immediate halt to all arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

See also  London, the former Gucci headquarters on sale for 55 million pounds

OPEC Secretary-General Haytham Gass said on the 7th that the decision to cut oil production was not politically motivated, nor did it have anything to do with choosing sides among certain countries, but only out of an assessment of the high risk of a global economic recession.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on the 7th that Saudi Arabia’s support for major oil countries to cut production does not want to hurt the United States, but to stabilize global markets.Liu XiulingReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

The sales data of chicken raising enterprises continues...

Yuri Milner, billionaire investor from Silicon Valley, renounces...

Russian Deputy Prime Minister: The damaged piers of...

Anne Ernault: ‘Only I can write something like...

Air France passenger 2009 Atlantic crash trial opens...

The “massive offensive” that delivers Putin to the...

Rain of missiles hits Ukrainian cities. War returns...

A driver stabbed multiple times in a bloody...

Biden: “The new attack on Kiev is a...

Norway expects oil and gas production to rise...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy