[NTD, Beijing time, October 10, 2022]Recently, an “indecent video” of Fang Daining, a 64-year-old academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a professor at Beijing Institute of Technology, and a woman has been circulating on the Internet, causing an uproar in the academic world.

The video posted on the Internet shows that a webinar called “Promoting the Development of Mechanics” is being held. There is a multi-party discussion on the spot, and there is a conference hall with many people sitting. The second screen in the upper right corner of the video shows the participant “Beijing Institute of Technology – Fang Daining”.

At that time, when a scholar was asking questions to the participants, a young woman in blue suddenly broke into Fang Daining’s video window, hugged Fang Daining’s cheek and kissed him fiercely. Later, the woman realized that she was in the mirror, Fang Daining looked helpless.

After the above-mentioned incident, the woman in blue was kicked out. It is said that she is Li Xming, who is about 30 years old. She is a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute of Advanced Structures of Beijing Institute of Technology. She is married. However, this news has not been officially confirmed.

The related video has been circulating on the Internet a few days ago, causing an uproar in public opinion.

As public opinion fermented, at 1:39 a.m. on October 10, Beijing Institute of Technology issued a “Situation Note” stating that a few days ago, a video related to Professor Fang Daining’s online participation in an academic conference appeared on the Internet platform, arousing public attention. The school has “initiated investigation work for the first time.”

On October 10, this news also appeared on the hot search for a time. Mainland netizens said, “Both are married.” “What else to check, the video is so clear.” “Hot search has been removed.” It’s definitely not an exception.” “These days, it can only be summed up in one sentence: it sucks!” “This is just a microcosm, whether there are many such situations in the academic circle of colleges and universities, it is worth pondering.”

According to public information, Fang Daining was an associate professor and professor of the Department of Engineering Mechanics of Tsinghua University; a chair professor of Peking University and the vice dean of the School of Engineering; he was elected as an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2013; Vice President; Elected as a foreign member of the National Academy of Engineering in 2022. He is an expert in the field of mechanics of materials.

