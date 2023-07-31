Senidah toples na concertu | Fun

Singer Senidah surprised the audience in Prijedor

Source: Instagram/senida_h

The singer Senidah recently held a concert with Lepa Brena that was talked about for days, and now she held a performance in Prijedor that will be talked about yet!

Senidah came on stage in baggy jeans, a short, unbuttoned jacket, she wore a long braid on her head… everything was there, except for a sander or a t-shirt!

Topless Senidah “covered her shame” with sequins stuck to her nipples, and then, to the satisfaction of the club’s visitors, she spread her arms and showed them how they look:

00:15 Senida nastup Izvor: instagram/senida_h

Source: instagram/senida_h

See also how it looks with the upper part:



See description

SENIDAH TOPLES ON STAGE! We haven’t seen this yet – she wore jeans and a jacket, and glitter was shining underneath! Everything SHAKES! (VIDEO)

Hide description

Source: MP/ATAIMAGESNo. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: MP/ATAIMAGESBr. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: MP/ATAIMAGESBr. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: MP/ATAIMAGESBr. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: MP/ATAIMAGESNo. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: MP/ATAIMAGESNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

BONUS VIDEO:

08:17 Lepa Brena and Senidah pushed the boundaries and prepared an evening to remember Source: Promo

Source: Promo

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

