Senidah toples na concertu | Fun

Singer Senidah surprised the audience in Prijedor
The singer Senidah recently held a concert with Lepa Brena that was talked about for days, and now she held a performance in Prijedor that will be talked about yet!
Senidah came on stage in baggy jeans, a short, unbuttoned jacket, she wore a long braid on her head… everything was there, except for a sander or a t-shirt!
Topless Senidah “covered her shame” with sequins stuck to her nipples, and then, to the satisfaction of the club’s visitors, she spread her arms and showed them how they look:
See also how it looks with the upper part:
SENIDAH TOPLES ON STAGE! We haven’t seen this yet – she wore jeans and a jacket, and glitter was shining underneath! Everything SHAKES! (VIDEO)
