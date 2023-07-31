Home » Senidah toples na concertu | Fun
World

Senidah toples na concertu | Fun

by admin
Senidah toples na concertu | Fun

Singer Senidah surprised the audience in Prijedor

Source: Instagram/senida_h

The singer Senidah recently held a concert with Lepa Brena that was talked about for days, and now she held a performance in Prijedor that will be talked about yet!

Senidah came on stage in baggy jeans, a short, unbuttoned jacket, she wore a long braid on her head… everything was there, except for a sander or a t-shirt!

Topless Senidah “covered her shame” with sequins stuck to her nipples, and then, to the satisfaction of the club’s visitors, she spread her arms and showed them how they look:

00:15 Senida nastup Izvor: instagram/senida_h

Source: instagram/senida_h

See also how it looks with the upper part:


See description

SENIDAH TOPLES ON STAGE! We haven’t seen this yet – she wore jeans and a jacket, and glitter was shining underneath! Everything SHAKES! (VIDEO)

Hide description

Source: MP/ATAIMAGESNo. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: MP/ATAIMAGESBr. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: MP/ATAIMAGESBr. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: MP/ATAIMAGESBr. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: MP/ATAIMAGESNo. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: MP/ATAIMAGESNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

BONUS VIDEO:

08:17 Lepa Brena and Senidah pushed the boundaries and prepared an evening to remember Source: Promo

Source: Promo

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  Discovering Sealand, pursuing the dream of a new world, away from the oppression of governments and the laws of the earth

You may also like

the Mobile Private Network with 4G and 5G...

Ukraine, Kiev drone strikes Bryansk police station on...

eyes to the sky, tonight the Sturgeon Supermoon...

Navigating the Winds: Strengthening China-Latin America Cooperation in...

The Green Room “Shock Waves” (2023)

Ukraine, latest news. Moscow: Kiev drone against police...

In Beijing, thousands of people were evacuated due...

Son of Colombian President Arrested for Money Laundering...

Transparencies, the man of stunts dies: he fell...

Pope Francis Entrusts World Youth Day to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy