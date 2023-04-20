Serbian Open and tourist promotion of Banja Luka | Info

The “Serbian Open” tennis tournament will bring enormous benefits to Banja Luka when it comes to tourism promotion of the city, Dragana Vukliš, director of the Banja Luka Tourism Organization, told Mondo.

Vukliševa claims that the Banja Luka ATP tournament “Serbian Open” is watched daily by several thousand spectators, and according to the organizers, several million around the world.

“According to our knowledge, all accommodation facilities in the city are full. We have the most guests from Serbia, Slovenia, Germany, Austria… A month before the start of the Serbian Open, together with the organizers, we started the promotion of this tournament, which will definitely mark this year. This is an event of historical significance for our city, which promoted Banjaluka and thus positioned it both on the sports and tourist map of the world.“, said the director of TOBL.

According to her, all tourists who visit Banjaluka during the “Serbian Open” will also have the opportunity to enjoy the “Plan B Fest” concerts at Kastel Fortress, where the leading names of the regional music scene will perform.

Vukliševa also referred to the holding of the “Belgrade-Banjaluka” international bicycle race, which, she says, boosts both sport and tourism in the town on Vrbas.

“This is an event that connects our people from Serbia and Republika Srpska, and brings participants from over thirty countries to Banjaluk. In addition to the above, Banjaluka will have a large number of manifestations and events throughout the year that will attract a large number of tourists to our city“, claims Vukliševa and points out that Banjaluka is the center of events this month, that is, the city that will be in all the world‘s media.

An attraction for citizens and tourists will be a panoramic bus that everyone will be able to ride, so they can enjoy seeing Banja Luka from a completely different perspective.

During the month of April, all tourists can ride through the most beautiful parts of our city completely free of charge, and the new panoramic autobus will run every day.

In order to further enrich the city’s tourist offer during the “Serbian Open”, TOBL notes that they have their own info desk in the “Fan Zone”, while stands are set up in the “Petar Kočić” park where producers from Krajina sell and display their products. souvenirs and handicrafts.

“In this way, we enabled guests to buy and take home a souvenir from Banjaluka“, underlined Vuklisheva.

We remind you that until Sunday, April 23, the renowned tennis tournament “Serbian Open” is being held in Banja Luka, which gathers a large number of players from the world‘s top.

They are led by the best racket on the planet, Novak Đoković, and besides him, the Banja Luka audience has the opportunity to see Andrej Rubljov, Gael Monfils, Richard Gasquet, Borna Ćorić, Dušan Lajović…

For the purposes of holding this tournament, a completely new tennis court with a capacity of 5,000 seats was built in the “Mladen Stojanović” park, along with the reconstruction of the existing ones, and the tickets for one of the most important sports events in Banja Luka in recent history were sold out days before the start of the tournament.

