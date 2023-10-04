Home » Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “DRAGONERO. THE QUEEN OF THE ALGENTS
Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “DRAGONERO. THE QUEEN OF THE ALGENTS

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “DRAGONERO. THE QUEEN OF THE ALGENTS

BLACK DRAGON. THE QUEEN OF THE ALGENTS

From October 6th in bookstores and comic shops

the traditional autumn event for all Dragonero fans

Usual autumn appointment with the volume of Dragonero which presents, with a new color, the adventures of the most dangerous dragon slayer of Erondár.

In BLACK DRAGON. THE QUEEN OF THE ALGENTS, Ian and Gmor manage to find a missing Luresindo wizard, but end up stuck in the impervious Fargh Pits, while the fearsome Algenti warriors are cutting off any escape route for them… To save themselves they will have to understand what the purpose of these fearsome creatures is and above all who the mysterious knight who commands them!

The story is written by Luca Enoch and designed by Gianluigi Gregorini, also author of the cover.

n exclusive in the Star Shop circuit, at the Bonelli Store and on Sergio Bonelli Editore’s online shop, the volume will also be available with a Variant Cover designed by Giuseppe Matteoni.

