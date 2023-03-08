March 8 is a day of celebration, awareness and mobilization for women’s rights around the world. This day reminds us of the importance of the fight for gender equality and highlights the many forms of discrimination that women still suffer today. In Haiti, being a woman is synonymous with a constant struggle to obtain equal rights, fight against gender inequalities and fight against harassment. This reality, often ignored, is daily for thousands of Haitian women who have to face many obstacles in all areas of life.

On the occasion of International Women’s Rights Day, I wish, as a woman, to share my experience of violence in the Haitian school environment.

From an early age, I suffered harassment from some of my teachers who made advances to me and asked me to go out with them. This situation was very difficult for me to live with, because I was a child, young and vulnerableand I did not know how to react to these inappropriate behaviors.

After finishing my classical studies, I thought bullying would finally be behind me, but soon realized that was not the case. At the university level, I faced even more blatant and aggressive harassment. There were days when I was afraid to go to class, knowing that I was going to be the target of inappropriate comments and attitudes (anxiety, fear, social isolation, are among the “classic” reactions when being harassed).

The typical actions of bullies and the natural defensive reactions of victims of bullying are known to specialists who fight against this phenomenon. When you yourself are affected, you can seek information to know how to react and better protect yourself.

One day, I decided to pluck up my courage and talk to one of the teachers who was bullying me. I explained to him that his comments made me uncomfortable. But, to my great surprise, he replied that it was not harassment since I was no longer a child! While harassment has nothing to do with the age of the person who is subjected to the actions of the harasser! This response left me dumbfounded and made me realize how entrenched the culture of bullying is in our society.

This teacher stopped harassing me, but unfortunately he continued to harass other girls in the class, with sexist and degrading comments, in front of everyone. This shows that sexual harassment is not just an individual problem, it can take place in front of a group that witnesses it, without anyone reacting, without it changing anything… The phenomenon of harassment can therefore be supported by a culture that tolerates and normalizes such behavior, which is the case in Haiti.

By sharing my testimony, I hope to raise awareness about the need to fight against sexual harassment and violence against girls and women, especially in the Haitian school environment, but also everywhere else where this phenomenon exists. It is time we took concrete action to protect girls and women to provide them with a safe and respectful learning environment.

In sum, International Women’s Day is a crucial reminder of the need to continue the fight for gender equality and an end to discrimination against women. My personal experience in the school environment in Haiti highlights the extent of the problem of sexual harassment in our society and the need to take concrete measures to combat it.

We must come together to make our voices heard and protect the rights of women and girls, so they can live in a country where their safety, dignity and fulfillment are no longer threatened. On this March 8, let us commit to continuing the fight for a fairer and more equal future for all women, in Haiti and around the world.