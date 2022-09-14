The Municipal Health Commission this morning (9moon14) Notification: 20229moon1From 0 to 24:00 on the 3rd, 1 new confirmed case of local new coronary pneumonia was found in the closed-loop control. There were 8 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 8 asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in closed-loop management and control.

the case, lives in Minhang District and is a student returning to Shanghai from other provinces. After arriving in Shanghai, he implemented health management according to the requirements. During the period, he developed symptoms and the nucleic acid test results were abnormal. After review by the city and district CDC, the nucleic acid test result was positive. After consultation with experts at the municipal level, the epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results were combined, and a confirmed case was diagnosed.

20229moon1From 0 to 24:00 on the 3rd, there were no new local asymptomatic infections.

20229moon0-24:00 on the 13th,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, report8 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia. 11 patients were cured and discharged, including 6 from the United States, 1 from Argentina, 1 from Canada, 1 from the United Kingdom, 1 from France, and 1 from Germany.

case1Chinese nationality, traveling in Canada, departing from Canada, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 7, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case2 – Case 6All are Chinese nationals, cases2. Case 3 is visiting relatives in the United States, case 4 and case 5 are working in the United States, case 6 is studying in the United States, case 2-case 6 departed from the United States, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 10, 2022. After being quarantined, they were placed under centralized isolation and observation, during which they developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case7For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in Canada, departing from Canada, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 11, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case8Chinese nationality, working in Germany, starting from Germany, transiting via Italy and Finland,Arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 12, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

8 imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmentthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts94 people have been quarantined and observed。

20229moon1From 0 to 24:00 on the 3rd, 8 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infection1Be a Taiwan resident, live in Taiwan, depart from Taiwan, andArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 8, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection2Chinese nationality, studying in Canada, starting from Canada, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 9, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection3Be Canadian, work in Canada, travel from Canada, andArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 10, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection4Chinese nationality, working in Sri Lanka, starting from Sri Lanka, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 10, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection5. Asymptomatic infected persons 6All Chinese nationals, studying in the United States, departing from the United States, taking the same flight, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 10, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection7For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in Canada, departing from Canada, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 12, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection8Chinese nationals, studying in the UK, departing from the UK, transiting via Singapore, and arriving atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 12, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

8 cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationthe close contacts of the same flight have been traced206 people have been placed under centralized isolation and observation.

20229moon1From 0 to 24:00 on the 3rd, 2 cases of imported asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation.

July 3, 2022 00:00 to 20229moon1At 24:00 on the 3rd, a total of 171 cases were confirmed locally, 189 cases were cured and discharged, 6 cases were treated in the hospital, and 0 cases died; 745 cases were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

as of20229moon1At 24:00 on the 3rd, a total of 5,256 imported confirmed cases abroad were discharged from hospital5168 cases, of which 88 were treated in hospital.Suspected cases to be investigatedexample.