Shock in California, 3-year-old shoots and kills little sister – Last hour

Tragedy in San Diego, California, where a 1-year-old girl was shot and killed by her 3-year-old brother on Monday. This was reported by the police according to what was reported by ABC news. The little girl was shot in the head and taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. There are currently no other details on the episode. There have been at least 221 unintentional shootings by children in the United States this year, leaving 78 dead and 151 injured, according to gun violence prevention organization Everytown for Gun Safety.


Shortly thereafter a 3-year-old boy driving a golf cart hit and killed a 7-year-old in Fort Myers, Florida.


The accident took place on a residential street when the vehicle driven by the child hit the other boy in front of the garden of the house. The phenomenon of children driving golf carts is so widespread in Florida that Governor Ron DeSantis has had to impose an 18-year limit on driving them.

