World

Shooting at a Russian military base, at least 11 dead and 15 wounded in Belgorod

Shooting at a Russian military base, at least 11 dead and 15 wounded in Belgorod

FLY. Eleven Russian soldiers were killed and another 15 wounded in a shooting at a military base in Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border, the defense ministry said. Unofficial sources, cited by the independent news site Meduza, denounce that the number of victims could be double that admitted by the Russian authorities. The massacre was triggered by derogatory comments on Allah by officers.

At least three volunteer soldiers of Tajik origin – in recent months many immigrants from Central Asia have also been recruited for the war against Ukraine – have reacted by opening fire. Two were killed and a third managed to escape.

