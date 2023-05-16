by palermolive.it – ​​7 minutes ago

Slaps, kicks, spanks. This was the education method that two teachers used for a disabled child to try to curb his exuberance. Two teachers of a school ended up in the dock…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Slaps and kicks to a disabled child, two teachers on trial appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.