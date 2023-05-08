Small municipalities without banks in the RS | Info

Life without banking services is almost unimaginable today. Except in some smaller municipalities in Srpska and the Federation. This problem could be solved by introducing mobile banking branches.

Izvor: Shutterstock

At least 40 kilometers to the bank in one direction. This is the problem faced by the residents of Drinić in Srpska, as well as municipalities with a Serbian majority in the Federation – Bosanski Petrovac, Glamoč and Grahov.

There are no bank branches in any municipality, and some do not even have ATMs, reports RTRS.

“We all manage as we have to, some go to Kljuc, some to Bihać, and some to Banjaluk, to the nearest office. We have to go at least two to three times a month, as far as salary and obligations are concerned,” says Bojan Bosnić, a resident of Drinić.

This problem could be solved to some extent by the introduction of mobile banking branches.

The Banking Agency changed procedures and enabled the introduction of “banks on wheels” in Srpska.

“We have already talked with several banks and one of them expressed their willingness to invest in that project. We expect that in the next 60 to 90 days we will have the first mobile branch in the Republic of Srpska. That branch is actually a counter and you can do everything there. In Serbia, Slovenia and Croatia, the mobile branch gave the right result,” said Srđan Šuput, director of the Republika Srpska Banking Agency.

In Drinić and Bosanski Petrovac, they welcome the possible introduction of “banks on wheels”.

“Surely it would help and solve part of the problem when it comes to the lack of a bank in Bosanski Petrovac. However, most of that problem still remains and the solution is to open a branch office, and why not a mobile branch, but if we had at least one permanent, i.e. permanent bank here, would be great”, acquires Nemanja Davidović, chairman of the Bosanski Petrovac Municipal Council.

Drago Kovačevićthe mayor of the municipality of Drinić states that in smaller towns where it is difficult to realize the economic justification of banks, they may be shut down or closed and adds that the state must be more actively involved in solving this problem.

In one of the banks, our television was unofficially told that they are interested in introducing mobile banking branches. They say, however, that it is not yet clear what kind of permits are needed, especially in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

