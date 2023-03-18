Starlet Soraja Vučelić, who recently became a mother, published a video in lace underwear

Source: Soraja/Instagram

A few months ago, the starlet Soraja Vučelić disappeared from social networks where she daily published nude pictures from luxury destinations.

When Soraja was not taking pictures and filming her curves in miniature bikinis, she was publishing photos of designer bags containing expensive cloths, and everything stopped the moment she decided to devote herself to pregnancy, and then to the birth of her son Khan.

Not long after giving birth, Soraja returned to Instagram, then shocked with a picture that surfaced on the networks showing how she really looks without a beautification program, and now with a video showing that she is “back to her old self”.

Soraja published a video from the apartment where we see her in lace underwear, in which her silicone breasts don’t even fit anymore.

00:08 Soraya Source: Instagram/sorajavucelic Source: Instagram/sorajavucelic

And this is how it looks live:

Source: Courier

