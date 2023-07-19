South Korea Records 44 Deaths from Heavy Rainfall, More Rainfall Expected in Disaster-Stricken Areas

Heavy Rain in South Korea Causes 44 Deaths and 6 Missing, More Heavy Rains Expected

South Korea’s Central Disaster Safety Countermeasures Headquarters reported on the 18th local time that continuous heavy rainfall has caused significant damage in the country. As of 18:00 that day, the heavy rains have resulted in 44 deaths and 6 people reported missing. Furthermore, a total of 13,459 people from 8,584 households have been evacuated, with 5,685 individuals still unable to return home.

The heavy rain has caused extensive damage to public and private facilities. According to Yonhap News Agency, 912 public facilities and 574 private facilities in South Korea were damaged due to the disasters. In addition, it has been reported that around 31,064,700 hectares of crops have been affected, and a staggering 644,000 livestock have died as a result of the heavy rainfall.

The South Korean military has been actively involved in emergency rescue and disaster relief operations. The Ministry of National Defense announced on the 18th that more than 22,000 officers and soldiers have been deployed since the 15th, using over 540 pieces of equipment. The Air Force dispatched an aviation rescue team to the scene of the flooding accident in the Wusong underground driveway, as well as providing assistance for the aftermath of the landslide accident in the Liquan area. The Army, on the other hand, established a “Temporary Rain Disaster Recovery Combat Working Group” to coordinate the deployment of special forces and equipment to the large-scale disaster-affected areas.

South Korean President Yoon Seok-yue emphasized the importance of swift actions and follow-up measures during a state affairs meeting. He stated that special disaster areas will be designated promptly, and corresponding policies will be introduced to prevent additional losses.

Unfortunately, the situation may worsen as South Korea braces for a new round of heavy rains. South Korea’s “Asian Economy” quoted the Korea Meteorological Agency’s forecast, stating that from the 19th to the 20th, the previously affected south coast, central, and southern regions will face another round of heavy rainfall. The hard-hit southern Chungcheong region is particularly vulnerable, with the possibility of experiencing two disasters. The maximum rainfall on the south coast is expected to reach 400 mm, while the south of Chungcheong could see up to 300 mm, and Jeju Island may face up to 500 mm of rainfall.

Observations suggest that the rainy season in South Korea may persist until next week, prolonging the difficulties and challenges faced by the affected areas.

Original title: Heavy rain in South Korea killed 44 people, some disaster areas may be hit by a new round of heavy rainfall.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

