Spain, gang rape: two 14 year olds report the violence

by admin
MADRID. The Spanish police have opened an investigation into an alleged gang rape of two 14-year-old girls reported in the city of Logroño (La Rioja region). This was announced by various Iberian media, including the Efe news agency. According to the same agency, the investigators suspect that several teenagers aged between 13 and 16 are involved in the case.

The reported episode allegedly took place last Sunday, around 20.15. The two victims were allegedly attacked inside a building. In recent weeks, the Iberian media have reported several cases of open investigations for possible gang rapes in which both the alleged attackers and the victims are teenagers.

