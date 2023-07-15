Home » Spain: over 2,000 evacuated due to fire in La Palma in the Canary Islands
World

Spain: over 2,000 evacuated due to fire in La Palma in the Canary Islands

by admin
Spain: over 2,000 evacuated due to fire in La Palma in the Canary Islands

More than 2,000 people have been evacuated after an ‘out of control’ fire is raging in La Palma, Spain’s Canary Islands, which has destroyed homes.

The fire has affected an area of ​​about 4,500 hectares (11,000 acres) and authorities have warned residents that the situation could get worse as a heat wave has made the land parched.

“The fire has spread very fast,” said Canary Islands regional president Fernando Clavijo. “The fire is out of control. He also explained that some residents do not want to leave their homes and appealed for people to be responsible and to listen to evacuation calls.

See also  Australia, father and grandfather save child from three-meter python

You may also like

Said Hamulić does not want d aigra for...

Signed the school contract, increases up to 190...

Diana Niven Bećirović biography | Entertainment

The heat suffocates Europe. And the Times decrees:...

SBK, TGPone Imola: Bautista dominates, Iannone burns with...

HRW Calls on South American and European Governments...

Bibras Natho responded to Lola Smiljanić’s calls Sports

The worst accident of the season in Formula...

Weather forecast July 16, 2023 | weather forecast

Daily horoscope for July 16, 2023 | Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy