Spain: over 2,000 evacuated due to fire in La Palma in the Canary Islands

More than 2,000 people have been evacuated after an ‘out of control’ fire is raging in La Palma, Spain’s Canary Islands, which has destroyed homes.

The fire has affected an area of ​​about 4,500 hectares (11,000 acres) and authorities have warned residents that the situation could get worse as a heat wave has made the land parched.

“The fire has spread very fast,” said Canary Islands regional president Fernando Clavijo. “The fire is out of control. He also explained that some residents do not want to leave their homes and appealed for people to be responsible and to listen to evacuation calls.

