Myles Turner: If I defend against Joel Embiid I have a chance, but against Nikola Jokic…

Myles Turner, big man of the Pacers, during an episode of the Gilbert Arenas podcast spoke about the differences between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, two of his most dangerous opponents.

“When Jokic goes on the pitch, it’s like he’s painting on a canvas… You can control Embiid a little more, Jokic is like there are really things out of your control… You can double Embiid, Jokic not, if there are you try the ball it reaches the free man in an instant…He is able to do things that de-concentrate you, you start taking it out on your teammates…

With Embiid at least I have a chance to stem him in 1 vs 1, in the run of a game you can limit him for some action.

Jokic makes you angry because you can’t control him. And if he decides to score, rest assured that he will succeed, even with a complicated shot… ”.

The 76ers and Nuggets centers literally dominated the regular season. Embiid managed to lead the Serbian pair in the MVP race, but Jokic’s Nuggets crushed the competition in the playoffs, winning the first NBA title in their history.

