The reliable Red Star defender was very realistic and pointed out that it was clear why his team lost the match against Alba.

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet played a great half, but failed to maintain the level of play throughout the match and suffered a defeat against Alba at home. After that painful defeat, the wing basketball player of the red and white team Stefan Lazarevic he pointed out that it is clear to everyone why his team lost this match.

Congratulations to Alba on the victory. Always when we stick to our principles in the game, we play well and achieve victory. Now, in the second half, we didn’t stick to those principles and what gave us the advantage in the first half. It’s just strong, our strength and confidence in attack comes from defense. When we allowed them to play, it was difficult to catch the connection“, Stefan Lazarević expressed his first impression.

Coach Duško Ivanović emphasized after the game that his team tried too hard to focus on shooting, and the reliable defender agrees with that.

The shot is, relatively speaking, a debatable matter. Sometimes it will start, sometimes not. Everyone who follows us knows how we achieved the results we have in the Euroleague. That defense would give us confidence to shoot more, but we have to start from there“, he pointed out, and then he touched on the fight for the Top 8, which is quite difficult after this result.

See also  Austria, there is a suspect in the case of the doctor who committed suicide after the threats of the no-vaxes

Nothing, nine matches to go, we still have chances. If we can win all nine we will go to win all nine. I think it will be clear to us that we can beat anyone, as we have proven, with respect for that type of game.

See also  Spain, explosion in a biodiesel plant: 2 dead, 250 children evacuated

In the next match against Bayern, Facundo Kampaco will also return, which will certainly contribute to the quality of this team’s game on both sides of the field. However, even without Kampac, it is clear how Zvezda can win.

He is definitely a man with whom we get a new dimension in the game both in defense and attack. It will certainly mean something to us, we are sorry for the defeat, but again I say we have nine games to go, there is a lot to play. The fact that there are no Kampacs certainly had an impact in some moments. It’s a different dimension with him and it’s a totally different concept when he’s there with us and when he’s not, but I repeat again, I think it was obvious to everyone in the hall why we lost the match. I repeat, let’s start from those basic things,” underlined Lazarevic.

Now the team turns to the duel with Bayern, and this team has no shortage of motivation for that match.

“It’s okay, with training, preparation for the next game, with a healthy mentality going forward, we’re going to Munich to try to win. I hope there won’t be any more hiccups, that we’ll be healthy and ready to push every game to the end,” he finished. is Lazarevic.

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojćić

