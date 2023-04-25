Sudan, fighters occupy a laboratory containing polio and measles viruses. WHO: “Huge biological risk”

I fighters of the Sudan they have occupied a public national laboratory which contains samples of diseases, including the polio and the measles. The situation is “extremely, extremely dangerous” declares the World Health Organization. “There’s a huge biohazard,” he said Nima Said AbidWHO representative in the country to journalists a Geneva in video link.

Saeed Abid said he received a phone call from the head of the laboratory yesterday. “They removed all the technicians from the laboratory which is now completely under the control of one of the warring parties as a military base,” he added. And he stressed that the situation is “extremely dangerous” because the laboratory contains samples of pathogens measlesof the cholera and of polio. Il cholera it’s a malattia diarrhoea acute which can kill within hours if left untreated. The measles is a highly contagious viral disease, as is the poliowhich mainly affects children under five years of age. WHO has so far been able to verify 14 attacks to the health sector in Sudan since the beginning of the violence, which left 8 dead and 2 wounded.