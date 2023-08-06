Superenalotto and Lotto, sextuplet and today’s winning numbers, Saturday 5 August

Milan – None 6 neither 5+1 in the competition of Superenalotto of today Saturday 5th August which he was giving away 36.4 million euros. I’m 17 instead i 5 made in today’s draw – each of them wins 11.798 euro. The Jackpot available to the 6 for the next contest rises to 37.4 million euros. Below i drawn numbers not quote of all competitions of the day.

Superenalotto

Here she is winning combination today Saturday 5 August:

7 – 9 – 17 – 18 – 47 – 81

Numero Jolly: 61

Number of Superstars: 20

The quote

SUPERENALOTTO

Points 6: None

Points 5+: None

Points 5: 17 they total 11.798,87 euro

Points 4: 1,611 total 136.32 euros

Points 3: 48,091 total 13.10 euros

Points 2: 541,210 total 5 euros

SUPERSTAR

Points 6SB: None

Points 5+SB: None

5SS Points: None

4SS points: 9 total 13,632 euros

3SS points: 317 totaling 1,310 euros

2SS points: 3,221 total 100 euros

1SS points: 15,956 total 10 euros

0SS points: 27,036 total 5 euros

Win Second Chance 50 Euros: 115 total 5,750 euros

Win Second Chance 3 Euros: 17,321 total 51,963 euros

Win WinBox 1: 2,356 total 58,900 euros

Win WinBox 2: 234,931 total 477,636 euros

Lotto

I numbers of the Lotto drawn today Saturday 5 August:

BARI: 14 7 8 35 90

CAGLIARI: 2 25 62 58 78

FIRENZE: 62 27 2 15 85

GENOVA: 66 54 32 35 67

MILANO: 12 10 78 14 31

NAPOLI: 86 38 80 9 57

PALERMO: 3 83 61 74 79

ROMA: 77 88 8 87 67

TORINO: 87 5 69 21 42

VENEZIA: 14 5 86 39 4

NATIONAL: 82 18 58 33 9

10eLotto

Here are the winning numbers drawn today, Saturday 5 August:

2 – 3 – 5 – 7 – 8 – 10 – 12 – 14 – 25 – 27 – 32 – 38 – 54 – 62 – 66 – 77 – 83 – 86 – 87 – 88

Gold number: 14

Double Gold: 14 – 7

