Home World Supply difficulties at many gas stations in France – International – CGTN
World

Supply difficulties at many gas stations in France – International – CGTN

by admin
Supply difficulties at many gas stations in France – International – CGTN

Original title: Many gas stations in France have difficulties in supply

On October 9, the fuel shortage situation at French gas stations continued to deteriorate. As of the afternoon of the same day, 29.7% of gas stations had difficulty in supplying at least one type of fuel. The Hautes-de-France and Ile-de-France regions were the worst affected, with 54.8% and 44.9% of petrol stations running low on fuel, respectively.

On the 9th, many French refineries remained closed due to employee strikes. These include one of France’s largest refineries of Total Energy in Normandy, France, and two French refineries of Exxon Mobil in the United States.

On the same day, the French Minister of Energy Transition said that the strike at the refinery continued, but the heavy oil trucks refueled the gas stations during the weekend, stabilizing the situation at the national level. In order to improve the fuel shortage situation, France lifted the driving ban on fuel transport vehicles over 7.5 tons on 8, 9 and 10. French Prime Minister Borne also said that fuel tensions will ease in the next few days. (Headquarters reporter Ma Jinjin)

See also  France's single-day diagnosis breaks 200,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day, and masks are mandatory in some areas

You may also like

Contribute wisdom and strength to world peace and...

Fauci warns that the number of daily confirmed...

Usa, a man runs over five people in...

Ukraine, massacre of civilians in Zaporizhzhia. For the...

Ukraine-Russia: all the news on the war today...

During the National Day holiday, the number of...

Midterm elections, Bill Schneider: “Biden risks impeachment if...

Why is Biden unable to sit still after...

Venezuela: floods after heavy rain, at least 22...

Germany, Moscow suspects behind the railway blockade, Bild:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy