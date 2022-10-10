Original title: Many gas stations in France have difficulties in supply

On October 9, the fuel shortage situation at French gas stations continued to deteriorate. As of the afternoon of the same day, 29.7% of gas stations had difficulty in supplying at least one type of fuel. The Hautes-de-France and Ile-de-France regions were the worst affected, with 54.8% and 44.9% of petrol stations running low on fuel, respectively.

On the 9th, many French refineries remained closed due to employee strikes. These include one of France’s largest refineries of Total Energy in Normandy, France, and two French refineries of Exxon Mobil in the United States.

On the same day, the French Minister of Energy Transition said that the strike at the refinery continued, but the heavy oil trucks refueled the gas stations during the weekend, stabilizing the situation at the national level. In order to improve the fuel shortage situation, France lifted the driving ban on fuel transport vehicles over 7.5 tons on 8, 9 and 10. French Prime Minister Borne also said that fuel tensions will ease in the next few days. (Headquarters reporter Ma Jinjin)