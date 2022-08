Just twelve days after the visit of the speaker of the US Chamber Nancy Pelosi which caused a new crisis in the Strait, another American delegation landed in Taiwan. Surprisingly. And that will greatly irritate Beijing by increasing the tension in the waters around old Formosa again.

On board a US Air Force plane, five representatives of the US Congress, led by the Democratic Senator, arrived at Songshan Airport in Taipei this evening at 7 pm. Ed Markey.